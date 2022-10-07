Reports: Shaquille O'Neal joins the list of entrepreneurs to attend the third annual Black Entrepreneurs Day at New York City's legendary Apollo Theater

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal isn't just known for being a dominant NBA center, he's also a very successful entrepreneur. As the annual Black Entrepreneurs Day approaches, O'Neal is part of a star-studded lineup arranged by famed businessman Daymond John.

The third annual Black Entreprenreurs Day will take place on Oct. 27. The event will be held at New York City's Apollo Theater. For a chance to educate young African-Americans looking to pursue business, host Daymond John has enlisted a wonderful lineup of guests.

The event will include one-on-one talks with black entreprenreurs. The roster for this year features Shaquille O'Neal, Venus Williams, Spike Lee, Killer Mike, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tiki Barber. The talks will center around black business leaders and cultural icons with the title "Game Changer Conversations."

Hip-hop artist Big Sean will also appear as a musical guest for the event. Companies like Adobe, Lowe's, Pepsi, Johnson & Johnson and Google will conduct panels and programs during the said event.

Below is Daymond John's statement:

"Being in year three accomplishes one of my original goals of making this annual event that brings icons of the black community in one of the most fun D&I events of the year."

This year's event will also have a twist. There will be a new segment called the Build Black with Shopify's Pitch Competition. Similar to the TV show Shark Tank, entrepreneurs will get a chance to pitch their businesses and ideas to a panel of investors.

According to People Magazine, only three entrepreneurs will get a chance to pitch their businesses and the winner will win $25,000. The segment will take place in front of a live studio audience.

This marks Shaquille O'Neal's second involvement to the annual event

Black Entrepreneurs Day was launched on Oct. 24, 2020. The lineup that year was Shaquille O'Neal, Gabrielle Union, LL Cool J and Jamie Foxx. Joining the cause, Chance the Rapper and Questlove appeared as musical guests.

With the LA Lakers legend's involvement in multiple business ventures, it's clear why Daymond John has invited him for the second time. Shaquille O'Neal never misses out on a good business investment.

It would be nice to see O'Neal joined by other NBA entrepreneurs in the next edition of the event.

