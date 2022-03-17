Shaquille O'Neal joins Shakira, Liza Koshy for dance-based reality series called ‘Dancing with Myself’

Shaquille O'Neal is a man of many talents, from being a basketball legend to a rapper, businessman and a DJ. O'Neal is now set to join world-famous singer Shakira and social media star Liza Koshy as the creators of NBC's new dance reality series.

As reported by Rosy Cordero of Deadline, O'Neal is one of the creators, who will also serve as judges, of the TV show "Dancing with Myself" alongside Shakira and Koshy. The new dance reality series has no official release date yet, but supermodel Camille Kostek will serve as the host.

"Inspired by the millions tuning in to watch the latest dance crazes on social media, Dancing with Myself will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by creators Shakira, Koshy, and O’Neal," Cordero wrote.

The contestants will be inside pods and will have to learn new dance routines in a short time span. They also need to add their own spin to the routine, while performing in front of a live studio audience.

Shaquille O'Neal, Shakira and Liza Koshy will judge the contestants, choosing who will advance to the next round, along with the audience's choice. The winner will ultimately be decided by the audience and will take home the cash prize.

The show will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studios, with Tina Nicotera Bachman, Eli Frankel, John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Jaime Levine, Ben Thursby-Palmer and Shakira as executive producers.

Shaquille O'Neal, Shakira teased their collaboration for the show

Shaquille O'Neal and Shakira teased their partnership in an Instagram post on both their respective pages. O'Neal first posted about two months ago him dancing to the remix version of the Ghanaian song "Ameno Amapiano." Shakira followed it up two weeks later, copying O'Neal's dance moves.

"Shak and Shaq (micro and macro)," Shakira captioned.

Shakira's husband and FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique also teased the collaboration between his wife and the NBA legend. In an episode of his podcast in late January, Pique revealed that Shakira and "Shaq" may appear in a future event together.

"My wife and Shaquille O'Neal might appear together during our next event. Shak and Shaq, you know," Pique said.

O'Neal and Shakira previously got involved in a skit back in 2010 during the All-Star Weekend. The LA Lakers legend tried to ask Shakira to be his valentine, but was turned down. The late, great Craig Sager even got in on the act and gave Shaq a kiss.

Shakira performed at the Super Bowl two years ago with Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin and Bad Bunny. In an episode of Inside the NBA on TNT, O'Neal imitated Shakira's tongue act in hilarious fashion.

