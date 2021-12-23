Shaquille O’Neal launches NFT project “Shaq Gives Back”, 100% of the proceeds to go to the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

Former NBA superstar and current basketball analyst Shaquille O'Neal is throwing his hat back into the NFT ring. The legendary center announced today that he will be launching an NFT project called "Shaq Gives Back". It was also revealed that all proceeds from the NFT sale will go towards the "Shaquille O'Neal Foundation" with the goal of helping out the underserved youth.

The NFT (Non-Fungible Token) world has continued to grow in popularity throughout the world and a number of current and former NBA players have also started to invest in the digital market. A number of players in the NBA have recently put their names in the NFT world as of late, including Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who released an NFT earlier this week. The "Boardroom" company, created by Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and longtime manager Rich Kleiman, announced Shaquille O'Neal's NFT today.

Boardroom @boardroom



100% of the proceeds will go to The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation — which works to create pathways for underserved youth and help them achieve their potential.



@SHAQ ’s NFT project “Shaq Gives Back” drops today.100% of the proceeds will go to The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation — which works to create pathways for underserved youth and help them achieve their potential. .@SHAQ’s NFT project “Shaq Gives Back” drops today.100% of the proceeds will go to The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation — which works to create pathways for underserved youth and help them achieve their potential.https://t.co/PIzjxmwojS

Shaquille O'Neal jumping back into the NFT world

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stays active in the business world

Throughout his career on and off the court in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal has always been someone who remains active when it comes to endorsements and the business world. O'Neal spent 19-years in the NBA and will go down as one of the most legendary big men to ever play the game of basketball. While O'Neal stood out on the court with his play, he was also known for being one of the most popular stars with his marketable presence.

Shaq stood out on the NBA court with his rare combination of size, power and quickness. It made him one of the most dominant big men to ever step on an NBA court. But O'Neal's personality off the court is what made him so loved by fans. Because of O'Neal's charisma, he went on to become a popular presence when it came to his ability to be marketed by companies when it came to endorsements.

CoinDesk @CoinDesk



He bought two pieces from the



reports



trib.al/umLgL2H NEW: @SHAQ is releasing his own NFT collection through @EthernityChain He bought two pieces from the @creatureNFT project last week and made one his PFP. @elitanjourno reports NEW: @SHAQ is releasing his own NFT collection through @EthernityChain.He bought two pieces from the @creatureNFT project last week and made one his PFP.@elitanjourno reportstrib.al/umLgL2H

O'Neal's latest NFT launch just continues to show that he maintains a business mind when it comes to using his platform to create potential opportunities in the community. Now acting as an analyst on the popular basketball show "Inside the NBA," O'Neal has remained active when it comes to staying well-connected with what is going on around the league.

It's no surprise to see O'Neal jump back into the NFT world as well, as a number of high-profile players around the NBA have started to do the same. O'Neal had recently released another NFT in a partnership with "Ethernity Chain" which featured five different NFT's depicting scenes from O'Neal's playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

Also Read Article Continues below

It looks as if the NFT world around the NBA is only continuing to grow in popularity, and it will be fascinating to see what player announces a new project next.

Edited by David Nyland