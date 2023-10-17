Shaquille O'Neal likens Damian Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo pairing to that of legendary Bucks duo of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson teamed up in 1971 to carry the Milwaukee Bucks to the franchise’s first NBA championship. Fifty years later, Giannis Antetokounmpo, alongside Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, gave the team just its second Larry O’Brien Trophy. The Bucks are looking to add a third championship following the acquisition of former Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. The Antetokounmpo-Lillard pairing could turn out to be as legendary as the Abdul-Jabbar-Robertson tandem.

Abdul-Jabbar lived up to his highly-touted billing as perhaps the greatest collegiate player to enter the NBA. He averaged 28.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists to win the Rookie of the Year award. The lanky center led the Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals where they lost to the eventual champions New York Knicks.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in Shaquille O'Neal's IG story.

In the summer of 1970, the Bucks acquired Cincinnati Royals superstar guard Oscar Robertson. Robertson was the 1963-64 MVP and the league’s triple-double king. He spent a decade with the Royals where he was an All-Star in every season he played for the team.

Together, the two legends would lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the 1971 NBA championship. They lost just two games on their way to the title, including a sweep of the Baltimore Bullets in the championship series.

Five decades later, the Bucks are trying to replicate the same strategy by pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with another superstar. Like Oscar Robertson before, Damian Lillard hasn’t won a championship despite being one of the NBA’s best players.

Robertson won his only title in his first season in Milwaukee. Perhaps Lillard could accomplish the same feat as the Bucks are stacked, particularly their starting lineup. History could repeat itself for the team if their strategy works as planned.

Damian Lillard has to adapt quickly the way Oscar Robertson did around Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the rising star when Oscar Robertson joined the team. The “Captain” was a sophomore when the “Big O” took his talents to Milwaukee. Robertson, already a seven-time assist champ before playing with the Bucks, fit seamlessly around the team’s franchise player. The savvy point guard averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds during their title-winning season.

For Damian Lillard to have the same success, he might have to become a much more willing passer than he’s ever been in his career. Unlike with the Portland Trail Blazers where he could dictate everything on offense, the Bucks are built differently.

Lillard is playing with the kind of talent he’s never had to work with in Rip City. He has Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis playing off of him. If he can adjust quickly, this version of the Milwaukee Bucks could replicate the championship run in 1971 led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.