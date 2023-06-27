Shaquille O'Neal, who made one 3-point shot in his 19-year NBA Career, sinks a deep shot that sends the crowd into a frenzy

Shaquille O'Neal put on his DJ Diesel hat in the offseason. He seems to be enjoying himself thoroughly. During a recent show, Shaq shot a mini basketball through a hoop a fan held from afar at the venue he performed at. O'Neal knocked down that shot in one go, sending fans into a frenzy.

One of the individuals present at the show heard O'Neal say that he's a "black Steph Curry." The fan shared this on Twitter and Shaq shared the video as a reply to the tweet. Here's the clip:

Black Carl❗️ @BlackCarlBass

“I’m the black Steph curry” on stage hahhahhahahhahahahah This man @djdiesel just said“I’m the black Steph curry” on stage hahhahhahahhahahahah This man @djdiesel just said“I’m the black Steph curry” on stage hahhahhahahhahahahah

Shaquille O'Neal never expanded his game to the 3-point line. He only made one shot from deep in his entire NBA career, which spanned 1,207 games. O'Neal made his only 3-pointer during the 1995-96 season. He attempted 22 shots from deep in his career.

O'Neal didn't really have to work on his 3-point shot with the league yet to see the 3-ball explosion. Offenses focused on getting easier opportunities inside the arc and in the paint, something O'Neal was a master at.

Shaquille O'Neal wouldn't add a 3-point shot to his game even in today's NBA

Shaquille O'Neal claimed he wouldn't add a 3-point shot to his arsenal even in today's game. The entire league, including centers, is hellbent on this particular skill set, which is now become an integral part of a team's offense. However, Shaq reckons he would've stuck to his unbeatable post-game. Here's what he said in an interview with Cosmote TV:

"I would never shoot a three-pointer. All those tall shooters, they weren't even in the game because against me, they would have had two fouls on a good night, and they wouldn't have shot. I would take the ball and make easy baskets."

Adjusting the defense to stop Shaquille O'Neal is more difficult than working on a 3-point shot. Once Shaq got the ball in the post, he was getting a bucket nine out of 10 times. The combination of his 7'1" 300-pound frame with his quick footwork, agility and athleticism was something the league is yet to witness again.

O'Neal was one-of-one, and nobody has come close to what he was in his prime. It isn't surprising he prefers sticking to his game even when the entire NBA is focused on expanding the game beyond the arc.

The former Lakers legend never bothered about being doubled team and triple team, and he was an efficient passer, so he wouldn't hesitate to make the pass to an open shooter on the perimeter.

