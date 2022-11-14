Shaquille O'Neal on MVP picks for NBA season: “Bron has a lot at stake… once he passes up the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal recently appeared on the “Hoop Genius” podcast. He discussed the MVP award and LeBron James’ special opportunity to become the all-time leading scorer in the league. Although O’Neal did not make a definitive MVP selection, he did mention a few names who had a good shot at the award.

"Giannis gonna be trying to make a name for himself. Lebron's gonna be trying to make a name." - Shaquille O'Neal

One of the reasons O’Neal did make an outright pick for the prestigious award is that there is no clear-cut candidate at this point. There are quite a few good ball players in the league that can challenge for the award. One of the names O’Neal mentions was Giannis Antetokounmpo who is already a two-time winner of the award.

Shaq also mentioned LeBron James in this conversation because he has a unique opportunity that could also be put in line for the award.

"Bron has a lot at stake, you know, I ask people, once he passes up the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and I wish I was in this position, will he be the greatest player ever?" - Shaquille O'Neal

Coming into the season, one thing that was known was that LeBron James was on pace to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar broke the record 38 years ago and has held it ever since. This is one of the most prestigious records in American sports.

If James does break this record, it will strengthen his case for being seen as the greatest player of all time. Combined with his four NBA titles and multiple MVP awards, LeBron has a legitimate case for being considered an all-time great. O’Neal even says that he wished he could be in such a position.

Hubie Talks Hoops @HubieTalksHoops Lebron Vs. Kareem update: To break the scoring record, Lebron needs to average 16.1 points across 82 games. He is currently at 20.75 if you zero out the two missed games. If he misses the game tomorrow it drops down to 19.2. He is still on pace for the time being. Lebron Vs. Kareem update: To break the scoring record, Lebron needs to average 16.1 points across 82 games. He is currently at 20.75 if you zero out the two missed games. If he misses the game tomorrow it drops down to 19.2. He is still on pace for the time being. https://t.co/CJAamPcE2m

Shaquille O'Neal also mentioned a couple of other names for possible MVP candidates. He said there are 10-15 guys at the top of the league who are really good players.

"Steph coming back, you know, Ja Morant making a good name. So the league is in a good place. You got 10 to 15 big name players that can, you know, carry, carry the league at any point in time." - Shaquille O'Neal

Shaq named the Grizzlies Ja Morant and the Warriors Steph Curry. Morant and the Grizzlies are off to a good start and are looking to take the next step. Curry proved last season during the Finals that he is still one of the best in the world and will carry his team to the promised land.

Other players not mentioned are the Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the Sixers' Joel Embiid. Both of them look like they will contend for the award as well.

LeBron James is playing for the record

Shaquille O'Neal was correct in stating that LeBron James has “a lot at stake” this season. LeBron is one of the rarest players that is playing for his legacy. He is for sure a Hall of Famer but now he wants to be seen as one of the best of the best.

James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record will do a lot for his legacy. That is the only way he will be able to add to that legacy this year. The 2-10 Lakers are far from championship contention and that is what LeBron would need to push his legacy further along.

