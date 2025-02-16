Shaquille O'Neal offers former 8x NBA All-Star $200,000,000 to recreate his iconic dunk from 25 years ago

Few things bring Shaquille O'Neal more joy than entertainment and daring people to take on challenges. During All-Star Weekend, the Diesel made a bold and expensive offer to legendary dunker Vince Carter: recreate his iconic 360 windmill dunk from the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest — for millions of dollars.

O'Neal issued the challenge face-to-face to the now 48-year-old Carter, who was just 23 when he pulled off the legendary dunk.

“The fans donate money, all the big time people donate money. Let's say we raise $50 million tonight for you to recreate that dunk. Would you and could you do it? $50 million,” O’Neal told Carter on NBA on TNT.

Carter, laughing, jokingly asked the Chase Center crowd about the nearest hospital before entertaining the idea.

“Before we entertain them, where's the local hospital? Is there one close by? Right over there? Okay, cool. Hey, that's where we're going. Hey, that's where we're going.“

Shaquille O'Neal wasn’t done yet. He upped the stakes dramatically.

“Vince, my last and final offer, $200 million.”

Despite the eye-watering offer, Carter, who earned eight All-Star appearances during his career, passed on the challenge, laughing it off. While it's been 25 years since the original dunk, the Canadian basketball icon still has some hops, as he showed off just last year.

Shaquille O'Neal secures massive TNT contract extension

Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA Hall of Famer and Emmy-winning analyst, has signed a lucrative extension with TNT, ensuring his continued presence on "Inside the NBA" for years to come.

According to Front Office Sports, the deal will pay him more than $15 million per year. With a reported net worth exceeding $500 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), this extension only adds to O’Neal’s growing fortune.

Since joining TNT in 2011, O’Neal has been a key member of the "Inside the NBA" crew, alongside Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

Meanwhile, Smith is also expected to sign a multi-year deal to remain with TNT, per Front Office Sports.

Despite TNT losing NBA media rights to Amazon, the "Inside the NBA" team has expressed hope that the show will continue.

