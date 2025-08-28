Shaquille O'Neal overcome with emotion as he sees his daughter’s first signed basketball card

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 28, 2025 02:33 GMT
NBA: Emirates NBA Cup-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Shaquille O'Neal overcome with emotion as he sees his daughter’s first signed basketball card. [photo: Imagn]

In late February 2024, Shaquille O'Neal gave his youngest daughter, Me’Arah O’Neal, a surprise on national TV. To open an episode of then TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” the basketball Hall of Famer celebrated Me’Arah’s McDonald’s All-American selection. He unveiled her jersey while co-hosts Adam Lefkoe, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley proudly looked on.

Over a year later, a Topps card featuring the younger O’Neal wearing a McDonald’s All-American uniform came out. On Sunday, the LA Lakers legend reacted (via Pullmax) to the first release of the signed collectible:

“Oh, my baby card! It’s dope.”
Me’Arah O’Neal started to turn heads while suiting up for Episcopal High School in Houston. She was ranked No. 33 by ESPN when she earned a McDonald’s All-American nod. O’Neal was a fan favorite since the game was played at the Toyota Center in Houston. Despite the hometown support, the East drubbed the West 98-74.

Shaquille O'Neal hoped her daughter would follow in his footsteps and play for LSU in college. Like his father, Me’Arah chose to play in the SEC but committed to Florida. Still, the NBA superstar proudly supported her decision.

In her rookie campaign with the Gators, Me’Arah averaged 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds. She helped Florida to a 16-17 record, including two lopsided losses to her father’s alma mater.

Me’Arah O’Neal once drained a pressure-packed 3-pointer in front of Shaquille O'Neal and other former NBA players

Shaquille O'Neal celebrated Me’Arah O’Neal’s McDonald’s All-American selection in the middle of a makeshift basketball court. After the jersey unveiling, the four-time NBA champ dared co-host Kenny Smith to a 3-point shootout against his daughter.

Charles Barkley wanted O’Neal to stop the challenge. Smith refused to give in to the dare. Instead, he mimicked bowing down to Me’Arah and opened her praise of the youngster.

The younger O’Neal excitedly grabbed the ball and took a few dribbles before positioning herself behind the 3-point line. She kept saying, “Pressure” while keeping herself steady.

Shaquille O'Neal’s “baby” found her rhythm after a few dribbles before launching a shot that swished the net. The O’Neals celebrated the moment with the other “Inside the NBA” co-hosts.

Edited by Michael Macasero
bell-icon Manage notifications