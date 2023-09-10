Shaquille O'Neal pits Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson vs 2000s centers with 7 DPOY awards: "No answer is wrong"

Shaquille O'Neal is not just a legendary big man, he also excels in the realm of social media and enjoys engaging with fans to get their basketball opinions.

O'Neal recently posted on Instagram and asked his fans whether the NBA center era of the 1990s or the 2000s was superior.

In his post, O'Neal placed himself in the 2000s era alongside Dwight Howard and Ben Wallace, and in the 1990s era with Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson.

“What’s your thoughts, I’m in both eras so no answer is wrong lol,” he wrote.

O'Neal accumulated a staggering array of career accolades throughout his illustrious career.

He has four NBA Championships to his name and was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2000. He earned the NBA Finals MVP distinction three times, was chosen for the NBA All-Star Game 15 times, made it to the All-NBA First Team on eight occasions, and earned a place on the NBA All-Defensive 2nd Team three times.

His impact on the sport was underscored by his inclusion in both the NBA 50th Anniversary All-Time Team and the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

O'Neal's basketball legacy was enshrined in the NBA Hall of Fame in 2016, a fitting tribute to his extraordinary career.

Shaquille O'Neal puts himself alongside some of history's best centers

#1 Ben Wallace

Wallace stood out by clinching the NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award an impressive four times (in 2002, 2003, 2005, and 2006), a feat shared with Dikembe Mutombo as the most in NBA history.

Wallace, a four-time NBA All-Star, also topped the league in total rebounds in 2001 and 2003, led in rebounds per game in 2002 and 2003, and dominated in blocked shots in 2002. Notably, the Detroit Pistons secured the 2004 NBA championship with Wallace as the linchpin of their defense, thwarting a Shaq-led Los Angeles Lakers squad in the process.

#2 Dwight Howard

Howard's career is also studded with impressive accolades. In 2008, he won the Olympic gold medal as part of the USA Men's Basketball team. He won an NBA championship in 2020 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Across a span of eight consecutive years, from 2007 to 2014, Howard was a fixture at the NBA All-Star game. He was honored with the prestigious NBA Defensive Player of the Year award not once, but thrice, in 2009, 2010, and 2011. Howard was recognized with eight All-NBA selections and five NBA All-Defensive selections.

#3 Hakeem Olajuwon

Throughout his career, Olajuwon's excellence was evident with twelve NBA All-Star selections. He guided the Houston Rockets to consecutive NBA titles in 1994 and 1995, earning the Finals MVP title both years.

He holds the NBA record for blocked shots with 3,830 and is the sole player to achieve over 3,000 blocks and 2,000 steals in their career.

In addition to his impressive defensive skills, he was named the Most Valuable Player for the 1994 regular season, accumulating a total of 26,946 points and 13,748 rebounds over his NBA career.

#4 David Robinson

Robinson was a stalwart for the San Antonio Spurs, playing a pivotal role in leading his team to two NBA championships in 1999 and 2003.

Robinson was a 10-time NBA All-Star. His scoring abilities were showcased in 1994 when he claimed the NBA scoring title, notably dropping a remarkable 71 points in the final game of the season, narrowly surpassing O'Neal.

Robinson's impact extended beyond scoring; he was a defensive force to be reckoned with, earning the title of Defensive Player of the Year in 1992. His versatility shone through as he excelled as a shot-blocker, rebounder, and all-around talent on the court.

Both the 1990s and 2000s teams are brimming with talent, making it challenging to select a clear favorite.