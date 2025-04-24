Shaquille O'Neal plays hilarious prank on dealer delivering his $130,000 Cadillac Escalade IQ

Shaquille O’Neal stayed true to his reputation of being a prankster, with a car dealership being the latest victim to fall for one of his jokes. In a viral Instagram reel, a dealer from Effortless Motors delivered Shaq’s new purchase – a customized Cadillac Escalade IQ. However, the NBA legend gave the dealer a major scare by claiming that the color of the vehicle was wrong.

The video kicks off with a staff member at Shaq’s residence opening the door for “Amad” from the dealership. Right away, the staff warned that the TNT analyst wasn’t going to appreciate the car’s color.

“He’s not gonna like that color… I’m just saying, that’s what he told me. That’s the same color as my truck; he’s not gonna like it,” the staff said.

Shortly after, O’Neal stepped out to his driveway to inspect the car and called out the dealership for their error. Instead of the dark gray color he had asked for, Shaq pointed out that the SUV looked off-gray.

“What is that? That’s the wrong colour, bro,” Shaquille O'Neal said.

Amad apologized for the mix-up and assured his high-profile client that they would correct the mistake right away. Not too long after, the Big Aristotle let Amad in on the joke.

“I just want to say one thing – haha, got you. Bring it back, I love it,” Shaquille O’Neal laughed.

Shaquille O’Neal has been a huge fan of the $130,000 car, having purchased three of them (including this one), particularly from the same dealership.

Being one of the richest people in the sports industry, the Hall-Of-Famer doesn’t shy away from making expensive purchases. He boasts a jaw-dropping car collection that includes Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces and Dodges, among others.

Shaquille O’Neal’s pranks went out of hand

Shaquille O’Neal was known for being a comedian in the locker room during his playing days. However, his pranks would cross the line at times. Matt Barnes revealed one such prank in an anecdote involving former NBA player Lou Amundson.

Shaq pulled off a nasty prank by putting the forward’s mouth guard in his groin area and eventually returning it to an oblivious Amundson.

“Shaq goes through a whole shootaround with Lou's mouthpiece under his nutsack, then put it back in his locker. Before the game, coaches be talking, and Lou would always get up, put his mouthpiece in, jump around, and stretch because he's an energy dude. He put that s**t in his mouth, and everyone died,” Barnes recollected.

It seems Shaquille O’Neal’s pranks have mellowed down over the years, not involving unhygienic or extreme stunts like tampering with a teammate’s equipment.

