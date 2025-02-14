Shaquille O'Neal posts AI video of him marrying Marilyn Monroe and starting life together; his son and daughter react

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share a hilarious AI-generated video of him and Marilyn Monroe. The video depicted a love story between Shaq and Marilyn, with them getting married and starting a life together.

"Happy Valentine’s Day #iloveyou #shaqandmarilyn #bemybvalentine" Shaq captioned his IG post.

Along with many others, Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef O'Neal, and his daughter, Taahirah O'Neal, took to the comment section to share their reaction to the post. While Shareef was seemingly surprised to see the video, Taahirah reacted with a hilarious GIF featuring a disappointed man.

"Bro what," Shareef commented on the post.

Shaq's kids react to his AI-generated video with Marilyn Monroe (Image: @shaq IG)

Shaquille has not publicly shared any details about his relationship status recently, indicating he may currently be single. He welcomed his first child, daughter Taahirah, with his first well-known girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh, in 1996.

O'Neal then married reality TV star Shaunie Henderson from 1998 to 2010. They share five children: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, Me'arah and his stepson Myles.

Since then, Shaq has been linked to various women, but it is unclear if he is currently involved with anyone.

"We getting fired anyway": Shaquille O'Neal drops F-bomb live on air

Ahead of the All-Star Weekend, set to begin on Friday, Shaquille O'Neal and his co-hosts of the Inside the NBA show were in San Francisco for the event. During halftime of the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Friday, Shaq appeared to grow weary of the analysis on the show. He decided to spice things up with a bold NSFW comment, which brought the live crowd to roaring laughter:

"In the words of Marshawn Lynch, I'm tired as s**t, America. We are getting fired anyway, Ernie. F**k it.”

Shaquille O'Neal has been a staple on TNT's "Inside the NBA" since 2011. However, with the show set to move to ESPN and ABC for the next NBA season, Shaq has yet to sign a contract extension, as his current contract expires on July 1, 2025.

According to Sports Illustrated, the LA Lakers legend wants to remain part of "Inside the NBA." However, he has expressed frustration over the hype that the show will remain the same, despite him not yet signing an extension.

