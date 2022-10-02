“Back a dog in a corner, he gonna bite, he gonna show up” -Shaquille O’Neal predicting a big year from a motivated John Wall, who has felt disrespected over the last few years

Even before John Wall's arrival, the LA Clippers were viewed by many as one of the favorites to win it all next season. A healthy Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and a deep roster could push the Clippers to challenge for the NBA championship.

However, on “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Shaquille O’Neal said something that should excite the Clippers fans even more:

“I think he’s anxious to let people know that he can still play. One thing about John Wall is he’s a dog. Back a dog in a corner, he gonna bite, he gonna show up.

"The fact that all the other organizations like, ‘yeah you’re John Wall, but you’re too old. We’re gonna go with the young guys, just stay home.’ Kind of probably attributed to him being down on himself that he needed help and I hope that he got the help that he was seeking.”

Shaquille O'Neal also explained how Clippers head coach Ty Lue could make the most out of the point guard:

“He’s from the old school. This new school is pass, pick and pop. If he has the ball in his hands and Ty Lue gives him the freedom to be John Wall, he’s gonna shine.”

Wall has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons. He sat out the entire last season for the Houston Rockets. Houston mothballed the five-time All-Star to fasten the development of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Full story on theathletic.com/2983329/2021/1… Sources: Rockets five-time All-Star John Wall will continue to sit games after he told team officials his desire is to play, start games and compete to maintain role. Houston wants Wall to come off the bench.Full story on @TheAthletic Sources: Rockets five-time All-Star John Wall will continue to sit games after he told team officials his desire is to play, start games and compete to maintain role. Houston wants Wall to come off the bench.Full story on @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2983329/2021/1…

Due to injuries, Wall has only played 113 games in five years. He revealed earlier this year that he also had suicidal tendencies, which heavily affected his mental health over the last few years.

The Houston Rockets were unable to trade him because of his huge salary and both eventually agreed to a buyout of his $47 million contract.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter John Wall plans to sign with the Clippers John Wall plans to sign with the Clippers 👀 https://t.co/rVp3nAz9Se

After clearing waivers, “Optimus Dime” eventually decided to join forces with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in LA. He signed a two-year deal worth $13.2 million.

Wall will be looking to start the new season strongly and silence his doubters.

John Wall coming off the bench could be a game-changer for the LA Clippers

It is unlikely that John Wall is going to be ball dominant when both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are on the floor. However, he will be an outlet when both superstars get overloaded on defense.

Wall is only a career 32.3% shooter from beyond the arc. To make the most of him, the Clippers will be looking at his ability to drive to the basket and give his teammates good looks.

John Wall had this to say about those who have doubted him over the last few years:

“For sure a lot of people have forgotten about me but it don’t take long to wake them back up.”

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Sat down with John Wall for SportsCenter on how he went through the darkest time of his life the past couple of years, why he picked the Clippers so he doesn’t have to be Batman. Wall: “For sure a lot of people have forgotten about me but it don’t take long to wake them back up.” Sat down with John Wall for SportsCenter on how he went through the darkest time of his life the past couple of years, why he picked the Clippers so he doesn’t have to be Batman. Wall: “For sure a lot of people have forgotten about me but it don’t take long to wake them back up.” https://t.co/Lterl3v6Sn

In 40 games for the Houston Rockets, Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game.

