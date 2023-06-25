Shaquille O'Neal promotes a remix of his 1997 hit 'You Can't Stop the Reign' with Biggie Smalls on social media

Shaquille O'Neal is widely considered one of the greatest, and most dominant, players to ever set foot on a basketball court. Off the court, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer is known for his countless business ventures. One of the first industries O'Neal stepped foot in was the music industry, releasing his debut album, which went on to receive platinum certification, in 1993.

O'Neal has released four hip-hop albums in total, working with legendary artists such as Michael Jackson and Notorious B.I.G. The NBA legend made an appearance at the grand opening of his latest Big Chicken restaurant in Houston, Texas.

O'Neal shared footage of his appearance to Instagram while sharing audio of an unreleased remix to his 1996 hit 'You Can't Stop the Reign' with the late-great Biggie Smalls. The remix features Houston rapper Z-Ro. The Los Angeles Lakers legend captioned the post:

"you can’t stop the reign killnyati remix Z RO featuring Notorious B.I.G and shaq diesel"

Check out Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram post below:

O'Neal currently produces electronic music, touring the world under his stage name DJ Diesel. He released his debut single from his upcoming album 'Bang Your Head' earlier this month.

How did Shaquille O'Neal perform in his NBA career?

Shaquille O'Neal was an immediate impact player upon joining the LSU Tigers. Over three years in college, he averaged 21.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 61.0% from the field. The two-time consensus first-team All-American was selected first overall in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

O'Neal had a legendary career that included stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics. In 19 seasons, he averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 58.2% from the field.

O'Neal was named to 15 All-Star Teams, 14 All-NBA Teams, three All-Defensive Teams, and the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Team. He was the youngest player selected to either team as he was just 24 years old when named to the 50th Anniversary Team.

He has won four championships, the 1999-2000 MVP award, three NBA Finals MVP awards, three All-Star Game MVP awards, the 1992-1993 Rookie of the Year award, and two scoring titles. O'Neal was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, his first season of eligibility.

Check out Shaquille O'Neal's highlights below:

