"When you talk about the most dominant ever to play this game there's only two" - Shaquille O'Neal re-iterates his desire to be called one of the most dominant ever, name drops 13x All-Star alongside him

During the late 90s and early 2000s, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most unstoppable players in the NBA. At his apex, he averaged 29.7 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. The game had never seen such a physical force, and no team had an answer to slow him down.

By the time his career ended, O'Neal had done just about everything a player could do. Some of his accolades include being a one-time MVP, 15-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, four-time champion, and three-time Finals MVP.

Coming out of LSU, Shaquille O'Neal had the competitive drive to become one of the game's best.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the Hall of Fame center talked about his goals during his playing days. While most wanted to go down as the GOAT, Shaq had different plans, stating:

"When I was playing, I didn't want to be the greatest player ever.... You know words you're not passing around too much? The most dominant ever.... When you talk about the most dominant ever, there's only two. I can live in that."

Along with himself, Shaq sees Wilt Chamberlain as the other player who can be viewed as the most dominant ever.

Similar to O'Neal, Wilt did things we have never seen and may never see again. Most notably, scoring 100 points in a single game and averaging 50 points per game over an entire season.

Shaquille O'Neal may need to make room at the table

If you ask anyone in and around basketball, they are likely to agree with Shaquille O'Neal's assessment. When it comes to the most dominant player ever, he and Wilt sit in a class of their own. That being said, they might need to make some room for some current players.

This generation of stars has two players who could possibly get themselves into or close to the tier of Shaq and Wilt. Those being Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. Both are unstoppable forces at the moment, and have drawn comparisons to Shaq for their dominant play.

Similar to Shaq, the rest of the league has no answer for Giannis and Embiid.

Their combination of strength and grace has made them a matchup nightmare. Averaging 30.6 points per game this season, Embiid became the first center to take home the scoring title since Shaquille O'Neal himself nearly 20 years ago.

There is no denying these two still have ways to go before being put in this type of conversation, but based on what we've seen thus far, they have a chance to join this exclusive club.

