“Hard working people come to watch y’all perform, make sure you give them a good show” - Shaquille O’Neal recalls his father’s advice, says performing as a DJ replicates Game 7 for him

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest players to ever play basketball. He is well known for always putting on a great show for his fans, which is precisely what he talked about on his latest podcast.

During his 19-year NBA career, O'Neal played for six different teams. However, he is best known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, a team where he became one of the most successful players in the league's history.

Even after his retirement, Shaquille O'Neal has remained a top entertainer. He's a popular DJ who's been getting a lot of gigs lately, and he recently discussed it on his podcast.

"The DJ thing replicates the game 7 for me. Crowd's into the thing, everybody's having a good time," O'Neal said. "And I've always been a specialist at when a person pays their money to see you perform, you give them a great show."

Shaq puts on a great show wherever he goes. Whether it's a basketball game or a party, the NBA legend makes sure that his fans are happy with his performance.

Shaquille O'Neal knows how much fans appreciate his performances

Shaquille O'Neal is a very successful businessman whose estimated net worth is more than $400 million. However, his life hasn't always been as great as it is now.

On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the NBA legend shared the story of his father borrowing money just so he could take O'Neal to a basketball game.

"My father took me to a Spurs game one time in high school. He had to borrow $20 so we get to our tickets, which is way up top," the NBA legend recalled.

"On our way home, he had a little attitude, he just turned the radio down he said, 'Man, if you ever make it to this level, you know, hard-working people come to watch y'all perform, make sure you give them a good show.'"

This story is a big reason why Shaquille O'Neal always makes sure that his fans are satisfied, whether he performs as a basketball player, as a DJ, or anything else.

Despite all the criticism that he gets, O'Neal is a great person who has helped a lot of people. Even though he's achieved a lot of success in his life, the Hall of Famer is still very humble.

O'Neal is grateful for the people who support him

Shaquille O'Neal made around $292 million from his NBA contract, making him one of the most successful players of his era.

He is well aware that his fans deserve a lot of credit for why he was able to make so much money during his career, which is why he said the following on the podcast:

"I've always wanted to entertain the people, because if it's not for the people paying us all this money, that plays part of the economics of why we're able to make $250 million and only average 12 points."

While Shaquille O'Neal is right, this also sounds like another shot at Rudy Gobert. He is someone who's averaged 12 points in his NBA career and who received a massive contract extension worth more than $200 million.

