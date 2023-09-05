Shaquille O’Neal recalls Kobe Bryant's tribute by dropping 56 points in 3 quarters with a special gesture

Kobe Bryant once dropped 56 points in three quarters while wearing sneakers with Shaquille O’Neal's jersey number on the side. O'Neal was suspended for the contest, so his superstar teammate wanted to show his support.

The game occurred in 2002 when Shaquille O’Neal had been suspended for throwing punches at Chicago Bulls center Brad Miller. However, the big man's suspension allowed Kobe to take his game to a new level, as he looked to dominate in O'Neal's absence.

Kobe's performance and decision to wear O'Neal's jersey number on his sneakers was his way of standing up for his teammate. O'Neal and Bryant were known for being fiery competitors, and while the duo didn't always see eye-to-eye, it was clear that Kobe appreciated O'Neal's fire and grit.

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal shared the highlights of Kobe's performance to his instagram Story, as he recalled the spectacular performance.

The big-time performance came against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kobe later noted how that was the most upset he had ever been during a game.

"It was a statement," Bryant said. "That was the most upset I've ever been in a basketball game."

Kobe Byrant and Shaquille O’Neal were equally competitive

In 1998, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal had a well-documented fight during a pick-up game. Kobe had been trash-talking O'Neal over his persistent foul calls, and things got heated as the game carried on. O'Neal reportedly slapped Kobe before starting to throw punches.

During a sit-down many years later, Bryant noted how that moment helped Shaquille O’Neal earn his respect, as it was clear both players were equally competitive.

“I'm looking at this and I'm saying, ‘Man, he wants this thing,’” Bryant said. "It affects him. It consumes him. And then from that moment on, I knew we spoke the same language."

During their tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal won three championships together as the dominant duo swept aside the NBA. After the duo split, both Kobe and Shaquille O’Neal tasted NBA success, although it wasn't in such a dominant manner.

Kobe Bryant won two more championships, both coming with Pau Gasol in 2009 and 2010. While Shaquille O’Neal won one additional championship ring during the 2006 run with the Miami Heat.

The success Kobe and O'Neal experienced together and on their own only further illustrates the competitive nature of both individuals and shows why they're among the greatest players in NBA history.

