“It was a sad day before it was Joyous” - Shaquille O'Neal reflects on his emotional HOF induction day, says his father made it possible with 'Imma make you the best big man ever' approach

Shaquille O'Neal was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. After being selected first overall during the 1992 draft, the dominant big man went on to play 19 seasons in the league for seven different franchises.

Throughout his career, the former LA Lakers big man achieved a long list of accolades. Some of these include being a 15-time All-Star, four-time champion, three-time Finals MVP, two-time scoring champ, and one-time MVP.

The NBA recently put another class into the Hall of Fame. O'Neal decided to open up on how he felt on the day he was imortalized alongside the game's greatest. During a recent episode of his "The Big Podcast," he reflected on the bittersweetness of his special day.

The most notable aspect of this moment for him is that his father, who pushed him to be what he became, was not able to be there to celebrate with him.

"Honestly, since we're best friends, it was a sad day before it was Joyous because the guy that told me I was gonna be there couldn't be there.

"The dude who wasn't even my biological, took me in, raised me and just telling me from 19 years old, 'I'ma make you the best big man ever.'"

Is Shaquille O'Neal the best big man in NBA history?

There is no denying that Shaquille O'Neal left his mark on the league during his career, but he has some stiff competition for the title of best big man ever. Looking back through history, some of the NBA's best talents are centers.

Even if he isn't the best, there is no denying that he is the most dominant big in history. While he led the Lakers to three-straight titles alongside Kobe Bryant, opponents had no answer for him. O'Neal's mix of size and athleticism made him a matchup nightmare for opponents during his prime years.

By far the biggest competition O'Neal has for the title of best big man ever is another Lakers legend.

While he hasn't come up much in the G.O.A.T debate, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the NBA's most special talents. He is a six-time champion and MVP, along with having basketball's most unstoppable move with his patented skyhook. On top of this, Kareem is also currently the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Shaq is certainly among the top big men of the modern era, but a strong case needs to be made in regards to the all-time rankings.

