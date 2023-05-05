Shaquille O'Neal refuses to put Steph Curry in the most dominant category - "No, never"

Shaquille O'Neal has refused to accept that Steph Curry is in the conversation for the "most dominant" NBA player ever. Shaq himself once held that tag due to his incredible physicality and ability to score at will for a player his size. The "most dominant" category has traditionally featured big men like O'Neal, Wilt Chamberlain and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Shaq, a huge fan of Curry, has labeled him the greatest shooter ever but doesn't think he's in the most dominant category.

Here's what Shaq said on his podcast, 'The Big Podcast with Shaq':

"No, never... Most dominant point guards, yes. But not dominant players. When you're dominant, it's not a one-season thing. He's been dominating his whole career? No, he hasn't.

Shaquille O'Neal accepted that Steph Curry is dominant for his shooting ability only. The Big Diesel cited that Curry hasn't been a dominant player throughout his career. The Warriors superstars didn't enter the league as a hyped prospect and took a while to rise to prominence.

His 6'2" frame and limited game from the perimeter perhaps dampened his prospects as a star player. However, Curry developed his game by working on his strength, which allowed him to become a three-level scorer.

After adding that to his skillset, he became one of the most lethal and unguardable players in the NBA. It's rare for a perimeter player to be that good, as generally, players with size like Shaquille O'Neal have been difficult to stop. But it could be argued that Curry bolsters a similar threat as an outside scorer.

Steph Curry is the most feared offensive player in the league today

Steph Curry's shooting ability made him a significant threat offensively. However, he has added to his game since and his constant movement has made him arguably the most feared offensive player in the NBA today.

Opposition defenses throw the toughest defensive schemes against Curry regardless of whether he has the ball in his hand. He is being picked up the full court on every possession, which is a testament to how much opposing teams fear his offensive talent.

Steph Curry is also an underrated playmaker. He doesn't rack up double-digit assists every game, but just his presence on the floor and ability to drag defenders away from his teammates makes him a playmaking threat as well.

Curry's conditioning and stamina remain unparalleled, giving him the edge against most defenses. Whether Shaquille O'Neal accepts it or not, such a presence on the court could be deemed as being dominant.

