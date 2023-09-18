Shaquille O'Neal once revealed how Tinder date refused to believe his profile was real: "It's me, I'm Shaq!"

Shaquille O'Neal has done many things in his life, including online dating. However, despite being a Hall of Fame athlete, he had some struggles. Mainly because people refused to believe it was actually him.

During an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Shaquille O'Neal was asked about rumors of him dating online. He admitted that he used Tinder for awhile, but things didn't go well. The NBA legend then detailed an account of when he tried to get someone to meet up with him for a date.

"I tried to make a person meet me, and they didn't believe it was me," Shaq said. "I'm like it's me, it's Shaq."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know what's funny? She said 'Shaq would never be on this.' I had to delete my account."

After not being able to get people to believe it was actually him, the former LA Lakers star put an end to his online dating adventure. Copycats are a big problem in the online dating world, which is why Shaq had his fair share of struggles. Even though he did his best to prove it was his true identity, it was not enough to convice others.

Was Shaquille O'Neal ever married?

Before this whole Tinder adventure, Shaquille O'Neal was a married man at one point. While attempting to complete a three-peat alongside Kobe Bryant on the Lakers, the former MVP got married during the 2002 season.

Shaq married Shaunie Nelson, and the couple went on to have four children together. Their oldest son, Shareef O'Neal, is currently trying to follow in his father's footsteps and make it to the NBA.

Five years into the marriage, things started to take a turn for the worst. Shaq first filed for divorce in 2007, but the couple managed to work things out and stay together. Two years later, it was Shaunie who ended up filing. Their divorce did not become official until 2011.

While he eventually tested his luck with online dating, Shaq had multiple relationships following his divorce. He began dating TV star Nicole Alexander after his split with Shaunie Nelson, but they were only together for a year. Shaq was then in a long-term relationship with model Laticia Rolle, but they broke up back in 2018.