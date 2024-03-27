Shaquille O'Neal reveals Anthony Davis' parents asked him to "stay on their boy" amid up and down performances

Anthony Davis shined the brightest in the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Milwaukee Bucks in double overtime on Tuesday, and this performance was commended by four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal.

The basketball player-turned-analyst told "Inside the NBA," that he had a pact from Davis' parents dating in his days with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Against the Bucks, Davis dominated the game with 34 points, 23 rebounds, four blocks, three triples, two steals,and two assists in 51 minutes of playing time. What is more impressive is that the Lakers played without superstar LeBron James in a tough road game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

As O'Neal praised the nine-time NBA All-Star, he shared what Davis' parents asked him to do.

"He knows how I feel about him... His mother and father came up to me and said, 'We want you to stay on our boy,' because, I know what he's capable of," said O'Neal.

The 31-year-old Davis is now on his 12th NBA season and has won himself an NBA championship in 2020. This 2023-24 season has been one of the healthiest years he had in his injury-riddled career and his availability has been essential to the Lakers drive for a better playoff position in the next few weeks.

Three games prior to the matchup with the Bucks, Anthony Davis was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week with averages of 27.0 points, 16.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals.

LA Lakers ride the momentum from Anthony Davis in their four-game winning streak

It is no secret that the LA Lakers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. With Anthony Davis averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season, much credit is given to him for the eam's impressive performances.

Davis' stellar play made the Lakers comfortable enough to rest LeBron James and save his mileage for the upcoming post season battle. Furthermore, Lakers are now on a four-game winning streak after a victory over the Milawaukee Bucks.

However, Davis did not act alone in the impressive win over the Bucks in double overtime. Austin Reaves came out with his best game of the season, doing a triple-double of 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. D'Angelo Russell also tallied 29 points and had 12 assists and seven boards as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers have 10 more games left in the 2023-24 season, including five road games from March 27 to April 3.

With the way Davis has been carrying the team with 'Shaq-like' numbers along with a supporting cast who steps up to the pressure, the Lakers have a good chance of climbing up the standings come playoff time.