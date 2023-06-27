Shaquille O'Neal rues about missed opportunities in life despite making $400 Million- "I had two perfect women, and I messed it up"

Shaquille O'Neal enjoyed massive success on the court and in his post-retirement life as a businessman, music artist and TV broadcaster. However, the former NBA superstar hasn't had a smooth sailing-personal life.

From failed marriages to being a serial cheater, O'Neal made plenty of mistakes he now holds himself accountable for at this stage. He's grown out of it, but it has been a long journey for the former champion.

One aspect of his life that he deeply regrets ruining his relationship with the mothers of his children, former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh and ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal. Here's what Shaq said about this on the "MoTalk" podcast (via Yahoo):

“I had two perfect women, and I messed it up... We were all young, and I was just doing dumb stuff, but the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me, and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman, I had two perfect women, and I messed it up just by, you know, being dumb.”

Shaquille O'Neal has six children. He had Taahira with Arnetta, while Myles O'Neal, born to Shaunie, is his stepson. He took Shaq's surname later on. Together with Shaunie, Shaq had Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah.

Shaq dated Arnetta for four years between 1992 and 1996. O'Neal has never publicly detailed the reason behind their split, but he once admitted to being a serial cheater. One can assume that it may have been the case behind his breakup with Arnetta. The same goes for his failed marriage with Shaunie, who he split with in 2011. They tied the knot back in 2002.

Shaquille O'Neal has done the best he could to be a great father

Shaquille O'Neal wasn't the dream partner for his former girlfriend and wife, but he ensured he didn't slack as a father. O'Neal has frequently admitted how much his kids mean to him and that he would do anything to protect and provide for them.

The kids seemed to have stayed with O'Neal after he parted ways with their mothers. Shaq takes great deal of interest in their lives, supporting them in their endeavors in the best way possible. The former NBA MVP makes it a point to own up to his previous mistakes and teach his kids not to do the same things.

“I tell my sons all the time a man has three jobs when it comes to a woman: protect, provide, and love," said O'Neal on the "MoTalk" podcast. "Even though I don’t have a relationship with the women that I let get away..."

Shaquille O'Neal was fortunate that his former partners forgave him and have a decent equation with him right now. The LA Lakers legend still lauds their efforts towards their relationship back in the day and how impactful they were in his life.

