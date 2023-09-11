Shaquille O'Neal's $150 million demand was once vetoed by 91% of Orlando

In 1996, then-Orlando Magic superstar center Shaquille O'Neal shifted the NBA landscape when he signed with the LA Lakers in free agency. Many factors played into the big man's free agency decision, however, his final choice came down to a billboard.

O’Neal's four-year, $17.4 million contract with the Magic was coming to an end in 1996. So, the superstar center was seeking out a massive $150 million contract extension with Orlando. However, the Magic lowballed O’Neal by offering him a four-year, $54 million extension.

It wasn’t just Orlando’s front office that offended the big man ahead of his free agency decision, though. The people of Orlando also alienated the "Diesel" with the help of a billboard.

During an episode of the “Icons Club” podcast, NBA insider Jackie MacMullan spoke about how O’Neal ended up in LA. According to MacMullan, The Orlando Sentinel newspaper polled fans regarding whether "Shaq" was worth a $150 million contract extension.

The overwhelming majority of the fans voted no, leading to O’Neal being ridiculed throughout the city. This included on a billboard near O’Neal’s mother, Lucille O’Neal’s, workplace.

“The Orlando Sentinel newspaper set up a poll in which callers weighed in on a single question. Is Shaquille O'Neal worth $150 million?” MacMullan said.

“More than 5,000 people called in, and over 91% said no. Shaq, who was training with Team USA at the time, was mercilessly teased by his teammates over the results. Back in Orlando, his mother, Lucille, was subjected to a bird’s-eye view of the results plastered on a billboard, which she could see from her office.”

MacMullan added that since O’Neal “has always been sensitive about criticism,” he considered the poll and the billboard “a slap in the face.” This in turn contributed to his decision to leave the Magic in free agency. O'Neal ultimately signed with the Lakers for seven years, $120 million.

How did Shaquille O'Neal fare with the LA Lakers?

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal

After leaving the Orlando Magic in 1996 free agency, Shaquille O'Neal went on to have one of the most dominant stretches in NBA history. The big man led the LA Lakers to three straight NBA titles from 2000 to 2002, winning three straight Finals MVPs.

In total, O’Neal played eight seasons in LA from 1996 to 2004. He finished with averages of 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 blocks per game on 57.5% shooting.

So, it’s safe to say that O’Neal lived up to his $120 million contract and then some.