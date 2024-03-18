Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Taahirah hilariously tells him to go to bed after NBA legend's midnight IG activity

Shaquille O’Neal loves social media and uses it to promote his DJ career, multiple brand endorsements and business investments. O'Neal also shares his take on viral posts and reshares them. He also enjoys showing off his personality and he was at it again with a funny reel.

O’Neal recently posted a selfie video of him staring into the camera, lip-synching “Talkin to the Moon” by Bruno Mars. However, he used the sound from an autotuned choral cover of the song.

The post was made late at night, which led his daughter, Taahira, to advise him to go to bed.

“Go to bed,” Taahira O’Neal commented on IG.

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter roasts her dad.

Just another day in the wild world of Big Diesel’s social media.

Shaquille O'Neal favors daughters over his sons

In an interview on “The Pivot Podcast” in 2022, O'Neal said he likes his daughters more than his sons.

"I like my girls a little bit better," O'Neal said. "Because as a man you have to protect, provide, and love your woman. I trust them more because they're more sensitive, they're more caring and they're thinkers."

O’Neal also said his daughters can live with him for as long as they need, adding that he would gladly pay for all of their education.

Shaquille O’Neal has three sons and three daughters. He shares four children with his ex-wife, Shauinie. They are sons Shareef and Shaqir, and daughters Amirah and Me’arah.

O’Neal also has a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie’s previous relationship. The former NBA star has a daughter, Taarirah, with his ex-girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

The former NBA star is still on good terms with his exes and children’s mothers, according to People. He often goes all out to spoil them on Christmas, calling it "Shaq-A-Claus.”.

His daughter, Taahirah, is 27 years old. She graduated from Georgia's Oglethorpe University in 2019. According to People, she currently works in Pepsi's communications department. She also works on her father's social media team for his entertainment company, Mine, O Mine.

Amirah O’Neal, 21, plays college basketball at the HBCU Texas Southern University. She was a walk-on at her dad’s alma mater, LSU before transferring to Texas Southern for more playing time.

Me’arah O’Neal, 17, is Shaq’s youngest daughter. She plays high school basketball at Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas. She is committed to playing college basketball at the University of Florida.