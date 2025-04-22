Shaquille O'Neal's embarrassing restroom situation has NBA fans in stitches: "Gotta go when you gotta go"

When in doubt, fans can always count on NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to make them laugh. Monday night was no different for viewers watching Inside the NBA on TNT following game 2 of the first round.

The crew of O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley were in the middle of discussing Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers defeating the Denver Nuggets 105-102 and taking a 2-0 series lead when O'Neal quickly stood up and jogged off set.

Barkley initially asked if O'Neal caught a cramp before realizing it may be something else. The comedic moment prompted fans to acknowledge that, regardless of what's going on, when you have to go, nothing else matters.

"When you gotta go, you gotta go," one fan wrote.

"There will never be another Inside the NBA," a fan tweeted.

Fans react to viral moment on Inside the NBA

"This is hilarious," a fan said. "I'm sorry Shaq is my dude but this is funny."

Fans react to Shaq running off set on live TV.

"Bring some matches with you," a fan told O'Neal

Fans react to Inside the NBA segment with O'Neal

"Ernie didn't know what to do," another fan said.

Fans react to a shocking moment on live TV

The moment left Johnson shocked, trying to figure out if O'Neal's exit was planned or just an emergency. Smith told Johnson that after a certain age, you can't hold it anymore.

O'Neal told the team to keep going without him as he jogged off in slow motion. The Inside the NBA crew eventually got back on track to discuss how the Nuggets are in trouble after going down 2-0 and how Kawhi Leonard has looked so far in the playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard puts up a historic stat line in game two victory over the Denver Nuggets

The topic that the Inside the NBA crew was in the middle of discussing before O'Neal's comedic run-off was the historic stat line that Kawhi Leonard managed to put up in a game that desperately needed him to shoulder the weight of the team.

Leonard finished with 39 points in 39 minutes with five assists, three rebounds, two steals, one block, and one turnover while shooting 15-19 from the field. He's the only player in NBA history to put together that stat line.

Comparatively, Leonard did not get much help from James Harden, Norman Powell, or Bogdan Bogdanovic as they finished with a combined 12-36 from the field.

The Clippers' issue over the last couple of years is that the team is top-heavy without much depth. The same is true this season as the bulk of the points Monday night were scored by four players.

Los Angeles Lakers will hope to handle business on their home court in game 3 as the series shifts to California after two games in Denver.

