Shaquille O'Neal’s embrace of Donald Trump seen as 'spit in the face' to marginalized people, Etan Thomas alleges

As a Hall of Fame talent and notable figure in the media, Shaquille O'Neal is one of the biggest ambassadors for the NBA today. Following one of his latest public encounters, one former player sounded off on the LA Lakers legend.

On Saturday night, Shaquille O'Neal was one of countless notable people at UFC 314 in Miami. While there, a clip went viral of the superstar center going out of his way to speak with President Donald Trump. The two shared a small conversation and a quick embrace before Shaq went his way.

Despite sharing such a brief moment with the president, Shaquille O'Neal is still facing some backlash for his interaction. Former NBA player Etan Thomas gave his thoughts on the situation with a post on Instagram. He was displeased with Shaq speaking with President Trump at the MMA event, as he feels it sends a bad message.

"With all due respect, when you publicly embraced Trump, you also publicly endorsed all of his ideologies," Thomas wrote. "It's a spit in the face to so many people who are being impacted by his plans."

Since taking back office, Trump has instituted numerous major actions. Among the biggest have been his mass deportations and placing sizable tariffs on imported goods from foreign countries.

Before sharing his thoughts on the league and its players on social media, Thomas enjoyed a nine-year playing career. He was originally drafted by the Dallas Mavericks but had stints with the Washington Wizards, OKC Thunder and Atlanta Hawks. He is also a published author and well-known social activist.

