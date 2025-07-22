  • home icon
  Shaquille O'Neal's ex left in splits as Gilbert Arenas goes on meltdown over Chris Paul-Clippers reunion

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex left in splits as Gilbert Arenas goes on meltdown over Chris Paul-Clippers reunion

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 22, 2025 13:05 GMT
Shaquille O&rsquo;Neal&rsquo;s ex left in splits after Gilbert Arenas
Shaquille O'Neal's ex left in splits after Gilbert Arenas' meltdown over Chris Paul-Clippers reunion (Credits: Getty and Imagn)

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, was left in splits after watching Gilbert Arenas’ reaction to Chris Paul’s reunion with the LA Clippers. Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Clippers on Monday. The star guard also announced that this will be his last season.

Three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas, a LA Lakers fan, reacted to the news on Instagram with a lighthearted skit. Arenas joked about how Paul’s reunion with the Clippers is like going back to an ex-girlfriend.

“What's going on, man? Can somebody tell me? Congratulations, CP, but, no n****, why? You've already been there. What you doubling back to your ex for?" Arenas said. "We got nobody, we got fucking Marcus Smart. I'd rather take Chris Paul and his son."
Shaunie Henderson reacted to Arenas’ hilarious meltdown, leaving a message in the post’s comment section.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” wrote O’Neal’s ex-wife.
Shaunie Henderson&rsquo;s comment under Gilbert Arenas&rsquo; post.
Shaunie Henderson’s comment under Gilbert Arenas’ post.

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie Henderson met in 1996 after he joined the Lakers. They got married in 2002 and were together till 2010. They share four children: sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah.

Chris Paul made six playoff appearances during his first stint with the LA Clippers

Chris Paul spent six seasons playing with the LA Clippers from 2011 until 2017. Together with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, Paul led the Clippers to three Conference semifinals appearances in six seasons, but lost each of them.

He averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game over that stretch and was regarded as one of the best guards in the league. His return at 40 won't be as glorious on a personal level, but Paul might finally grab his first ring with a strong roster surrounding him.

As per reports, Paul signed with the Clippers despite understanding that he might not play many minutes each night. This suggests the 11-time All-Star could be preparing to retire in LA.

Paul played all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game. While he is unlikely to start, Paul has the ability to provide significant quality off the bench for the Clippers.

