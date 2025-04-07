Shaquille O'Neal's ex Shaunie Henderson sends love to daughter Me'arah O'Neal's 1-word look back on her Gators freshman season

Shaunie Henderson, the ex-wife of NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, showed some love to their youngest daughter, Me'arah O'Neal, after the college freshman completed her first basketball season with the Florida Gators.
On Sunday, Me'arah dropped a collection of photos and videos from her introductory season in Gainesville. The Instagram post included some artistic snaps of Me'arah with her teammates and a short video of her competing at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.
The 6-foot-4 guard/forward added a brief message to go with the post:
"b l e s s e d💙," wrote Me'arah.
Me'arah O'Neal's heartwarming and creative post received plenty of attention from her followers. Her mother, Shaunie Henderson, also jumped into the comments section with an emoji-filled message for the talented athlete.
"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," commented Henderson.
Me'arah O'Neal played in 35 games and started eight times during her freshman season. After an impressive run at Episcopal High School in Houston, Me'arah had a few different options but committed to Florida. She credited her connection with Gators coach Kelly Rae Finley as one of the reasons she chose the program.
Former NBA MVP Shaquille O'Neal first met Henderson in the late 90s after he was traded to the LA Lakers. The couple married in December 2002 and have four children. They separated in 2009, with the divorce finalized in 2011.
Me'arah O'Neal is the youngest child of Shaq and Henderson, and she seems to be following in her father's footsteps as she continues to develop and excel on the court.
Shaunie Henderson shares wholesome montage of her son on his 25th birthday
Shaunie Henderson has a strong following on social media, and the proud mother regularly posts content supporting her children to her 1.8 million-plus followers.
In January, it was her son, Shareef O'Neal's turn to be showered with love. Henderson went with a creative montage to celebrate Shareef's 25th birthday. She added the following message to go with the post:
"25 on 1/11/25 🔥Happy Birthday to my favorite second oldest @shareefoneal I love you so much! ❤️"
Shareef O'Neal is Henderson's second oldest son, with her first son, Myles, a couple of years older than him.
