Shaquille O'Neal's ex Shaunie Henderson sends love to daughter Me'arah O'Neal's 1-word look back on her Gators freshman season

Shaunie Henderson, the ex-wife of NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, showed some love to their youngest daughter, Me'arah O'Neal, after the college freshman completed her first basketball season with the Florida Gators.

Ad

On Sunday, Me'arah dropped a collection of photos and videos from her introductory season in Gainesville. The Instagram post included some artistic snaps of Me'arah with her teammates and a short video of her competing at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

The 6-foot-4 guard/forward added a brief message to go with the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"b l e s s e d💙," wrote Me'arah.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Trending

Me'arah O'Neal's heartwarming and creative post received plenty of attention from her followers. Her mother, Shaunie Henderson, also jumped into the comments section with an emoji-filled message for the talented athlete.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," commented Henderson.

S. Henderson posts a message of support for her daughter Me'arah O'Neal. Photo Credits: Me'arah O'Neal's IG account

Me'arah O'Neal played in 35 games and started eight times during her freshman season. After an impressive run at Episcopal High School in Houston, Me'arah had a few different options but committed to Florida. She credited her connection with Gators coach Kelly Rae Finley as one of the reasons she chose the program.

Ad

Former NBA MVP Shaquille O'Neal first met Henderson in the late 90s after he was traded to the LA Lakers. The couple married in December 2002 and have four children. They separated in 2009, with the divorce finalized in 2011.

Me'arah O'Neal is the youngest child of Shaq and Henderson, and she seems to be following in her father's footsteps as she continues to develop and excel on the court.

Shaunie Henderson shares wholesome montage of her son on his 25th birthday

Shaunie Henderson poses for a photo, Shareef O'Neal reacts during a Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Photo Credit: Shaunie Henderson's IG account, Imagn

Shaunie Henderson has a strong following on social media, and the proud mother regularly posts content supporting her children to her 1.8 million-plus followers.

Ad

In January, it was her son, Shareef O'Neal's turn to be showered with love. Henderson went with a creative montage to celebrate Shareef's 25th birthday. She added the following message to go with the post:

"25 on 1/11/25 🔥Happy Birthday to my favorite second oldest @shareefoneal I love you so much! ❤️"

Shareef O'Neal is Henderson's second oldest son, with her first son, Myles, a couple of years older than him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sahir Bhojwani Sahir Bhojwani is a sports enthusiast who has covered a range of sports over his career. Since completing his Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies he has gone on to work with numerous companies in the media and tech sector and has over 14 years of experience.



As a writer, his goal is to create informative, data-driven, historically accurate pieces that focus on the fascinating world of sport.



His favorite team is the Golden State Warriors because he lived in the Bay Area for many years and they have an exciting and entertaining brand of basketball. Sahir's favorite coach is the late Jimmy Valvano, for his tenure at North Carolina State. Although he never coached in the NBA, Valvano is considered one of the top coaches and great basketball minds in the history of the game. Know More