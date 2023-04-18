Shaquille O'Neal’s lawyer informs he served legal notice in FTX lawsuit outside his home: All you need to know

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is in some legal trouble after recently being served at his home. He is among the long list of celebrities who is connected to the crypto exchange company FTX that recently filed for bankruptcy.

According to reports, Shaq is part of class-action against investors of FTX. He is being accused of promoting the company and essentially defrauding people who opted to invest.

The lawfirm residing over the case have tried to reach Shaq for some time now, but he's managed to evade them. That being said, they recently were able to serve the four-time NBA champion outside of his home.

"Following multiple attempts in the past months, legal representatives of a group of FTX investors have managed to serve Shaquille O'Neal in a suit against several celebrities who promoted FTX. The latter was one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges before it filed for bankruptcy."

The Moskowitz Law Firm @moskowitzesq You have been running from us for months & all other FTX celebrities have agreed to receive their complaints. Please have the courtesy & honor to simply allow our process servers tomorrow to deliver our legal complaint on your behalf, so you can defend your actions in this matter You have been running from us for months & all other FTX celebrities have agreed to receive their complaints. Please have the courtesy & honor to simply allow our process servers tomorrow to deliver our legal complaint on your behalf, so you can defend your actions in this matter

The Moskowitz Law Firm @moskowitzesq UPDATE: Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house. His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit. UPDATE: Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house. His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit.

When Shaq was first contacted about this, he quickly admitted that he is not at fault for anything. In regards to his involvement, the LA Lakers legend made it clear that his promotion of the company came from being a spokesperson in a commercial.

“A lot of people think I’m involved, but I was just a paid spokesperson for a commercial,” Shaq was quoted as saying in December.

Is Shaquille O'Neal the only celebrity involved in this crypto scandal?

As news of this class action case continues to emerge, Shaquille O'Neal is not the only celebrity to be served in this case. He is not even the only person in the NBA world involved in this growing scandal.

Among the names connected to the case includes the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Udonis Haslem and MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Similar to Shaq, these parties are being accused of promoting FTX. The defendants in the case believe their unlaw promoting of the failing company led to around $11 billion in damages.

“FTX’s fraudulent scheme was designed to take advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country, who utilize mobile apps to make their investments,”

“As a result, American consumers collectively sustained over $11 billion dollars in damages.”

FTX went under back in November, and there is no news on when this class action case is set to get underway.

