Shaquille O'Neal's "Shaq Gives Back" initiative reportedly raises $1 million for charity in 24 hours, the star says "it's not too late to be a part of the giving back"

Shaquille O’Neal’s community outreach programs continue to light up the faces of underprivileged youth, particularly during this holiday season. After the resounding success of the Shaq-a-Claus event, the basketball Hall of Famer is up to his generous self once more.

Working in tandem with Notables, the charismatic philanthropist is working to give back to the community yet again through a uniquely organized charity. 100% of the sales from SHAQ GIVES BACK NFT will be forwarded to the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

The magnanimous LA Lakers legend posted on his Instagram the latest figure they have managed to gather so far. Beneficiaries of the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation should be jumping for joy with this:

“Incredibly moved that the SHAQ GIVES BACK community and @NotablesCo have rallied to raise $1,000,000 for charity in just 24 hours. It’s not too late to be part of the giving back. Let’s keep this going!”

Shaq’s humorous NFT collaboration with Notables was brought to life by artist Ken Floris, showing Shaquille O’Neal’s many smiling and awe-inspiring faces. Each of Floris’ renditions presents the former NBA MVP in varying backgrounds that also come with an assortment of accessories. The NFTs are unique and one of a kind that’ll bring joy to the hearts of buyers and charity beneficiaries.

For those who want to give back to the community and at the same time have a piece of Shaquille O’Neal’s inspiring storyline and view of life, go get your SHAQ NFT.

Shaquille O’Neal on his desire to make kids happy

Shaquille O'Neal is a real life Santa Claus. [Photo: Cleveland.com]

The Shaq-a-Claus was formed in 1997 and has been an annual event that children and underprivileged youth have come to look forward to. When asked about his genuine desire to help the community, especially the children, here’s what he had to say:

“15-20 million kids wake up on Christmas morning without gifts. I don’t ever want a kid to feel that way.”

Shaquille O’Neal also mentioned that one of the biggest joys he gets from giving is seeing his mother Lucille smile. To him, the smile he gets out of her is the biggest thing he can get out of his gift-giving.

Shaq’s jolly vibe isn’t just for show. He is a fierce competitor on the court, but a gentle giant who takes pride in his community work. The fortunate children who have received his help and generosity may not know who he really is, but he takes it as a blessing to share his blessings with people who don’t know him.

