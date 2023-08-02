Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir shares hilarious picture with Beyonce on national girlfriend day

It would appear that Shaquille O'Neal's sense of humor hasn't been lost on his children.

In a recent Instagram Story post, Shaq's son, Shaqir, shared an image of him with Beyonce from when he was a child, noting how it was 'national girlfriend day.'

While it's certainly wishful thinking on Shaqir's part, and Jay-Z would likely have something to say on the matter, the anecdotal post is reminiscent of something Shaquille O'Neal would have done.

Shaqir, 20, is attempting to follow in his father's footsteps as he aims to make it into the NBA. Shaqir plays for the Texas Southern Tigers, where the forward played 21 games last season. Shaquille O'Neal's son will enter his sophomore season in the division one.

Shaquille O'Neal once fell out with Kevin Hart

While Shaquille O'Neal is known for his sense of humor, it would appear that he can sometimes take things too far.

During a recent interview, Kevin Hart revealed how he stopped speaking to the Hall of Fame Center after O'Neal kept picking him up in front of his children.

“Shaq (O’Neal) is one of my closest friends. I’ve known the big fella for quite some time. Our relationship took a turn for the worse not too long back because Shaq has a habit of picking me up in front of my kids, and I don’t like it.

“I don’t like it, and I don’t like it one bit. First of all, I’m a dad. Respect me as a father. I’m disciplining my kids, and I’m yelling. When I’m done, don’t turn around, and grab me and shake me and pat me on the back ‘cause you’re taking away what I just did.”

Hart provided some additional context.

“It’s very hard for me to go back and tell my kids to sit down when Shaq is telling me the same thing. I don’t like it, and I stopped talking to him for a while.”

It would appear that Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Hart have since buried the hatchet and are now back to being friends. However, Hart's story is proof that O'Neal can sometimes take a joke too far - something that has led to allegations of him being a bully in the past.

Nevertheless, Shaqir has certainly developed a similar sense of humor and will be hoping that his edginess can help him navigate his way to the NBA.

