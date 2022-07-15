“I’m not gonna shoot one three, I’m going to bring my big a** right to the middle of the post” - Shaquille O'Neal says it baffles him that people say he can’t play in today’s NBA

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal shared his thoughts on the way players play today and what bores him about it. Shaq has always been known to say exactly what his mind is thinking.

On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," he detailed what separated him from other all-time greats. During his playing days, the Diesel was one of the most dominant forces in the NBA. His sheer power inside the paint made adversaries fear him. The 15-time All-Star changed the game of basketball because of this.

But even a player like O'Neal had some weaknesses. Throughout his career, he wasn't a good shooter. Many fans and almost everyone around the league poked fun at his inability to consistently hit free throws. Legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich combated the Hall of Famer with the hack-a-Shaq tactic.

O'Neal entered a league dominated by big men, which is why he's become frustrated with the lack of presence inside the paint in today's NBA. Here's what he has to say about the 3-point emergence:

"Why in the league everybody is playing the same way?" O'Neal said in response to people saying he wouldnt be able to play in today's league. "I'm not gonna shoot not one three. I'm going to bring my big ass right to the middle of the post.

"(I'm going to) get you in foul trouble, have you whining and complaining and make the game convert back to the way I want to play."

The four-time champion questioned why players opt to play the same way Golden State Warriors All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson play. With the 3-pointer gaining popularity, most players ignore post play and just heave shots from 23 feet.

Shaquille O'Neal's style of play would still make him dominant today

NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal has been known to be great at one thing in particular: taking control inside the paint. Not many could stop him inside back then. In his early years with the Orlando Magic, at times, he would take the ball coast-to-coast. He would lead the fastbreak to a score similar to what Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing now.

When O'Neal entered the NBA, it was more physical as compared to how it is today. Fouls were harder, and the physicallity of the game took a toll. That's how the former MVP took advantage of the game. He was bigger, stronger and, at times, faster than most of his matchups.

The 1992-93 Rookie of the Year became a fan favorite because of this. To add to that, Shaq has often compared himself to Giannis. Due to the intensity and dominance of the Greek Freak, Antetokounmpo has earned praise from the Lakers legend.

So, with Giannis playing the way the 14-time All-NBA player used to play, it's safe to assume O'Neal will still dominate today.

