“We still run that franchise… I’ma bring 1 person that I trust, D Scott” - Shaquille O’Neal says he’s ready to buy the Orlando Magic right now if possible, says the DeVos family should sell it to someone who can take it to the next level

Following the NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic have to be feeling good about the direction the franchise is heading. With the first pick, they selected Duke forward Paolo Banchero to join their already exciting young core.

The Orlando Magic were at the bottom of the Eastern Conference this past season, but that could quickly change come this time next year. After years of rebuilding, they finally have the pieces in place to start becoming competitive again.

With the No. 1 pick, the Magic select Paolo Banchero. Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Franz, Cole Anthony. Orlando's young core should be fun to watch.

One person who clearly sees the direction the Orlando Magic are heading is Shaquille O'Neal. On and episode of 'The Big Professor' podcast, he talked about how he wants to be an owner of the franchise. This would be a feel-good moment as Orlando drafted Shaquille O'Neal first overall back in 1992.

"Listen we still run that franchise (Magic). If they wanna sell it to us, DeVos family, we're ready to go right now... This message go out to the DeVos family, of you're ready to sell Orlando Magic, sell it to somebody who's gonna take it to the next level, that's us."

Along with himself, Shaq wants his former teammate Dennis Scott to get in on this. The sharpshooting forward was drafted fourth overall by the Orlando Magic back in 1990. Shaq feels that the two of them can use their NBA experience to help get the franchise where it wants to be.

"D Scott and then, D Scott can pick everybody else. Smart people combined with common sense people and people that's been there before, you can't go wrong."

Shaq is right for wanting to become an owner of the Orlando Magic

Given that he's built a reputation of being a successful businessman, it's shocking that he hasn't tried to become an owner yet. That being said, he has his sights set on the right franchise. From a value perspective, the Orlando Magic might be one of the best investments in the NBA right now.

Led by young standouts Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner, the Magic already have some of the building blocks for this phase of the franchise. Adding a prospect with star potential in Paolo Banchero to the mix can help take them to the next level. In his lone season at Duke, he averaged 17.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 3.2 APG.

With Shaq as an owner, Orlando can help build a new culture from top to bottom. On top of that, having one of the most dominant players in history mentor these young players will certainly help get the most out of them as they continue to develop.

