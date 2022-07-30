“When I go give a guy a 100 dollars say ‘hey man get something to eat’, that’s helping out a little bit, but what about next week” - Shaquille O’Neal says it hurts his heart to see homeless people

Along with being one of the NBA's most dominant big men, Shaquille O'Neal has done countless things off the court to impact his community as well. One of his biggest acts of kindness is 'The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which holds numerous events to help underpriviledged youths in multiple communities.

Your Boy Q @YourboyQ254 Saturday Night on site with @SHAQ as he received the key to the city for all his charity work he’s done in Vegas including help renovate the hoop courts at Doolittle. Amazing event Saturday Night on site with @SHAQ as he received the key to the city for all his charity work he’s done in Vegas including help renovate the hoop courts at Doolittle. Amazing event https://t.co/gotl6SDMmC

On a recent episode of his 'The Big Podcast,' Shaquille O'Neal opened up on why he does so much for those in need around him. For him, it just hurts to see so many people living in such terrible conditions.

"It hurts my heart when I see homeless people it does like it just like in LA them people living in tent that hurts my heart and I wish I had the quick answer to save everybody."

"Like when I go give a guy a hundred dollars say 'hey man get some to eat' that's helping out a little bit but what about next week and a week after that the week after that what about when I go around the other corner and it's another. Like I just that hurts my heart and I wish I could I was smart enough or wish I had enough power to fix that but I'm the guy that's gonna always push through."

Shaquille O'Neal is doing the right thing with his platform

F1 Grand Prix of USA

There are countless stories about what professional athletes do once they achieve high levels of fame and wealth. Seeing what Shaquille O'Neal does for the less fortunate around him is a prime example of people with power doing the right thing with their platform.

While Shaquille O'Neal still has his fun, he has also made it a priority to help those in need when he sees them. The Hall of Fame center should be applauded for all the work he's done to try and help people get out of rough situations.

Along with doing the right thing, Shaq is also setting an example for other superstar athletes around him. Players are making more money than they ever could have dreamed of now, and using some of that to help others could go a long way for those in need.

When people hear the name Shaq, they often think of the dominant Lakers center or the loud-mouthed analyst on TNT. However, there is a much softer side to Shaq that doesn't get mentioned enough. The four-time champion should be seen as a heartwarming former athlete who has used his platform for nothing other than good deeds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far