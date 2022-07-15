"You had that on the ropes 3-1… It’s just putting sour taste in people’s lives" - Shaquille O’Neal says Kevin Durant needs to understand where people get upset

In terms of the current generation of NBA stars, Kevin Durant is by far the most polarizing. While he is likely to go down as one of the greatest scorers ever, some of his decisions have left a poor taste in the mouths of fans and analysts.

Currently, Kevin Durant is in the midst of finding a new home. Despite being in the first year of a four-year max contract, the former MVP informed the Brooklyn Nets that he would like a new change of scenery. Given that he went to the Nets to play alongside his close friend Kyrie Irving, this decision has rubbed some the wrong way.

This is not the first time Kevin Durant has shocked the NBA world. Back in 2016, he signed with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent after just being beaten by them in the postseason.

(via Ric Bucher)

During a recent episode of his podcast 'The Big,' Shaquille O'Neal gave some of his thoughts regarding Kevin Durant. He feels the All-Star forward needs to understand why people get so caught up in his decisions.

"Kevin needs to understand where people get upset is you had that on the ropes 3-1. You couldn't close the deal and then 45 days later you sign with that team and you win two and then you lose that team and then you try to create another superteam, it all breaks loose he gets swept. Now the same possibly, you may go back to that team again. It's just putting sour taste in people's lives."

Kevin Durant needs to accept the thoughts of others regarding his moves

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

Throughout his career, Kevin Durant has gotten into multiple scuffles with fans and analysts on social media regarding their criticisms of him. His constant engagement with those who are negative towards him is a testament to what Shaq brought up. Durant needs to understand where what he does rubs others the wrong way.

The same way Kevin Durant is free to do whatever he wants in regards to his career, fans and analysts are able to voice their displeasure. A case can be made that his signing with the Warriors shouldn't be held over since he was a free agent, but the optics of it were not great.

Fast forward to now and Durant is still a polarizing figure in the sport. Requesting a trade with four years left on your deal is something we have never seen before, and has many split in regards to their feelings towards the future Hall of Famer.

