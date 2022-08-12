“All the players are built around you, how can you have a problem with the coach?” - Shaquille O'Neal says he learned a lot from playing under Phil Jackson

Over the course of his career, Shaquille O'Neal has played for more than a handful of coaches. Among the bunch is the legendary Phil Jackson, who helped lead the Hall of Fame center and Kobe Bryant to a three-peat during their time with the LA Lakers.

As a star player for most of his career, O'Neal understands the connection a top guy shares with the head coach. Because of his experience, he decided to weigh in on the NBA's latest developing story.

In his Monday meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant gave an ultamatium. Durant told Tsai to either side with him or general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. It did not take long for Tsai to back the higher-ups in his organization.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

During a recent episode of his "The Big Podcast," O'Neal chimed in on Durant having a problem with Nash. He feels that a superstar should never have an issue with the coach when everything is catered to them.

"I learned from playing with Phil Jackson," O'Neal said. "It's not about the coach. It's not about the general manager, especially when they give you all the power and all the control. It's about you.

"A guy that gets all the shots and all the plays, how can you have a problem with the coach? Think about that. You get all the balls, everything is built around you, all the players are built around you, how can you have a problem with the coach?"

Is Shaquille O'Neal right in his assessment of star players and coaches?

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash and forward Kevin Durant

Regarding the situation between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, Shaquille O'Neal is spot on with his thoughts.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Since signing with the team back in 2019, the Nets have done nothing but cater to all of his needs. That included putting up with Kyrie Irving, who came to Brooklyn alongside Durant. Knowing all of this, it seems unjust that the former MVP now has a problem with the organization.

Like O'Neal said, when a player is given all the power, it is on them. Brooklyn allowed Durant and Irving to come and have a free reign, and the end result is not what they envisioned. Now, instead of trying to bunker down and fix things, they are looking for a change of scenery.

As the team's franchise cornerstone, Durant has the ability to turn things around for the Nets. Rather than try to right the ship, he is shifting the blame to the coach he hand-picked and the GM who has done nothing but try to build a contender.

