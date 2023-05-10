Shaquille O'Neal says he will put Devin Booker among the league's elite if he continues historic form - "Up there with Steph Curry and Dame Lillard"

Shaquille O'Neal recently opened up about Devin Booker on his podcast. He noticed how Booker put up two consecutive efficient shooting performances while playing at home in Phoenix.

Shaq said that players don't normally go back-to-back when it comes to shooting the ball accurately. Since Devin was able to do so, O'Neal apologized to the Suns star for ever doubting him.

With that said, Shaquille O'Neal now has high expectations from Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns are going back to Denver to face the Nuggets in Game 5 on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Big Diesel wants to see Booker shoot 80% from the field when playing away from home. If Devin can successfully live up to the task, Shaq said he will place Booker among the ranks of Steph Curry and Damian Lillard.

Speaking on 'The Big Podcast with Shaq', he said:

"He's the real deal," Shaq said. "But can they bring that show on the road? We shall see tonight. If they could bring that show on the road, I like Phoenix. If he shoots that way tonight, I may have to put him up there with Steph Curry and Dame Lillard."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Can Booker stay hot tonight?



(via The Big Podcast with Shaq) Shaq has D-Book up there with Steph and DameCan Booker stay hot tonight?(via The Big Podcast with Shaq) Shaq has D-Book up there with Steph and Dame 🔥 Can Booker stay hot tonight? (via The Big Podcast with Shaq) https://t.co/LW1R5qi22W

Looking at Devin Booker's last two games in the semi-finals

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four

Devin Booker embodied what it means to suit up for the Phoenix Suns as he was on fire in Games 3 and 4 against the Denver Nuggets. Thanks to Booker's scorching hot shooting performances, he was able to help the Suns tie the series 2-2. In Game 3, Devin shot 80% from the field, while in Game 4 he shot 77.7%.

Aside from his superb shooting accuracy, Devin Booker also put up solid numbers across the box score. During their first game back at home in Game 3, Booker added 47 points, nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block. Then in Game 4, the Suns star put up a double-double performance with 36 points and 12 assists.

After having two monster games back at home, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is now expecting a lot of great things from Booker. The league has already recognized his talents even from his younger years in Phoenix.

However, the three-time All-Star just hasn't been able to keep his game at a consistent level, hence why many doubt his ability.

However, that could all change if he can lead the Suns and beat the Nuggets in Game 5.

Poll : 0 votes