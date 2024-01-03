Shaquille O'Neal seemingly considers himself as key to promoting Steph Curry's GOAT debate

Shaquille O'Neal has claimed over the past years that Steph Curry is his favorite player. Roughly two weeks ago, the LA Lakers legend took his appreciation and praise of the superstar point guard to another level. Shaq asked basketball fans if it was time to put the Golden State Warriors franchise cornerstone in the greatest of all-time conversation.

Before O’Neal’s comments, Curry’s place in the pantheon of greats was widely considered to be in the top 10. Some have called him the greatest point guard of all time and someone who is deserving of a place in the Mr. Rushmore of basketball. After Shaq publicly wondered about Curry’s status, many joined the chorus of getting him into the GOAT conversation.

A post on Instagram noted how Shaquille O'Neal opened the floodgates of Steph Curry’s inclusion into the said debate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two-time MVP’s performance against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 19 was what prompted O’Neal to give his comments. Curry had only 13 points and was saddled with foul trouble in the first three-quarters of the said game. The NBA’s all-time three-pointers leader, however, shook off his struggles to score 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Golden State Warriors, at one point, trailed by 17 points. Behind Curry’s explosion, the Dubs stunned the Celtics with a 132-126 victory. The point guard’s triple late in overtime ended Boston’s night and shook Chase Center.

Some analysts aren’t jumping on the bandwagon that Shaquille O'Neal has pushed. They think that Steph Curry hasn’t done enough yet to be included in GOAT debates.

Shaquille O'Neal asserts Steph Curry was better than he ever was

Kenny Smith, one of Shaquille O'Neal’s co-hosts in TNT’s Inside the NBA, was somewhat shocked when he heard O’Neal’s GOAT comments for Steph Curry. Smith wanted to clarify as he knew that Shaq wasn’t putting himself in that conversation.

Smith: “I’m asking you, you’ll put him [Curry] over you?

O’Neal: “Yes! Way better than me. Yes, of course. … I played 20 years, watched 20 years before that and I’ve never seen a guy like him. He’s doing it consistently and he has championships.”

Expand Tweet

Shaquille O'Neal always favors the Golden State Warriors to win the championship when Steph Curry is healthy. The Dubs couldn’t get the job done last season but are hoping to win it this year. They have a ton of work to do before becoming legit title contenders. Golden State isn’t even in the top 10 in the Western Conference standings.

Another Larry O’Brien Trophy for Curry will give Shaq more ammunition for the point guard’s inclusion in the GOAT discussion. O’Neal may not even have to push for it as non-Curry fans will have to grudgingly accept and appreciate what the Warriors star has accomplished.