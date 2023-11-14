Shaquille O'Neal seemingly gloats over $3 million worth Angel Reese naming him most famous friend

After Shaquille O'Neal, the newly-minted president of basketball operations at Reebok, and Allen Iverson, the vice president, inked LSU basketball star Angel Reese into a multi-year NIL deal earlier, the former LA Lakers star took to Instagram to share a clip of the latter calling him her most famous friend.

Reese named the four-time NBA champion when she was asked about who her "famous friend" was. O'Neal then shared the story on Instagram.

Angel Reese named Shaquille O'Neal as her most famous friend

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You can view the video below:

Earlier, Reebok confirmed that the NIL deal would include "Angel's Picks," a curated collection of the products by Reese. In addition, the LSU star will also work on releasing her collection that she will help design. O'Neal had heaped praise on her soon after the contract was signed.

"There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese," O'Neal remarked.

The announcement saw Reese as the shoe and athletic apparel company's first major NIL deal signed by the former superstar in his new role. In reply, Reese now has a "famous friend" in Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaquille O'Neal's new role with Reebok was announced last month

Shaquille O'Neal, who is known for his brand endorsements and astute business acumen, was unveiled as Reebok's president of basketball operations last month. For those unaware, he has been a partner with the shoe and apparel brand for decades, starting with his rookie season in 1992, which, according to the brand, was the organization's biggest endorsement deal ever.

In their statement, O'Neal's new role would see him "lead Reebok's basketball strategy and 'cultivate partnerships' with teams and athletes to help the brand pick up new relevance and dominance in the professional sport."

The former MVP's response followed soon after.

"We're back, baby! Get ready."

O'Neal is widely regarded as one of the most dominant centers in NBA history. He played 19 years in the league, winning four championships — three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. He was named the league's MVP in 2000.

As for Reese, the 6-foot-3 forward cemented herself as one of the prime names in college basketball as a junior, averaging 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds per game for the Tigers. The phenomenal efforts saw her named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA tournament as the Tigers hoisted their maiden national title.