Shaquille O'Neal seems to concur with Gilbert Arenas' opinion on more minutes over team success for Hall of Fame considerations

Recently, Gilbert Arenas shared his opinion on why making it to the NBA Hall of Fame should be based on a player's individual achievements rather than team success.

While appearing on Hoops Talk, Arenas argued that minutes played and impact should be more important elements in determining whether a player gets inducted than All-Star appearances and NBA Titles won.

"Should be the number one option," Arenas said. "You're talking about fourth or fifth, longevity. Get the f*** outta here with that. Team, success shouldn't have nothing to do with this. Like Robert Horry, come on, there has to be a benchmark of games played before you can even access the green jacket. You have to be able to stand on your own. Take all the names off, take all the stats, the rings, off. And you, by yourself, should be able to stand proudly. Not this two-time All-Star in the Hall of Fame."

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal concurs with Gilbert Arenas' take on the Hall of Fame process. O'Neal is well known for sharing content that he agrees with by posting it to his Instagram story. And, if Shaquille O'Neal disagrees, he will let you know by the use of an emoji.

Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram Story

As a Hall of Famer himself, Shaquille O'Neal is well positioned to have an opinion on the selection process, and it would appear he believes individual success and performance should be at the forefront of how players are selected for the highest honor in basketball.

Shaquille O'Neal values education

It's well known that Shaquille O'Neal values education. Since retiring from the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal has studied for his master's degree and then his doctorate. Now, it would appear Shaquille O'Neal wants to see his daughters follow a similar path.

During a recent interview via Afrotech, O'Neal discussed his hope that his daughter can go to law school and receive their degrees.

"I'm like, 'If you go to law school and graduate, you get a big bag,' O'Neal said. "Because out of my six, they're the smartest. They're the ones that are probably gonna run the company. So I'm trying to bribe all of them like, 'Hey, just go to law school for me, and I'll give you whatever you want.'"

Given how driven O'Neal is in regard to education, it's clear that he values intelligent decision-making. As such, his stance on Gilbert Arenas' Hall of Fame beliefs is likely to have been well considered and thought of.

While NBA fans are accustomed to seeing O'Neal in comedic roles, it is apparent that O'Neal is analytical in his thought processes and frequently makes judgments from a position of strength.

So, if O'Neal wants his daughters to be lawyers, it's because he's thought about it a lot, just like he undoubtedly did with the present Hall of Fame entry requirements.

