Shaquille O'Neal set to rock center stage in TikTok's 'In The Mix' concert: Details of event explored

Besides being known for his time playing in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal is also popular as "DJ Diesel" for producing and playing electronic music at shows and festivals. The NBA legend is also recognized for his time as a rapper back in the day. With his musical experience in check, O'Neal recently announced on Instagram that he'll be performing in TikTok's "In the Mix" concert.

The concert will be held at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, at 3 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, with numerous artists set to perform. Musicians such as Cardi B, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Peso Pluma, etc., will show up later at the concert, which has excited fans.

The event will also be streaming live via TikTok. Besides the pop stars that will be appearing, "DJ Diesel" made sure that he wouldn't miss this moment to showcase his DJ skills to fans again.

Via Instagram, Shaquille O'Neal ensured that fans would be aware that he would be popping by later today with a prepared music set.

"TikTok, I heard you're doing your first ever concert called 'In The Mix' on Dec. 10 in Mesa, Arizona," O'Neal said. "You already know I like making music and TikToks. So I decided I need to be there personally. Catch me Shaq at 'In The Mix,' Sunday at TikTok."

With the LA Lakers legend set to show up tonight, fans are in for an electric DJ performance from O'Neal. This isn't Shaquille O'Neal's first rodeo with his DJ sets as he has already played at "Let's be Friends 2018," "Lollapalooza 2019" and even "Lost Sands 2023."

Shaquille O'Neal talked about finding a similar rush in DJing with his previous time playing in the NBA

Speaking with Variety's Jazz Tangcay, Shaquille O'Neal missed the feeling of playing in front of crowds, being in parades and winning championships in the NBA. However, the NBA legend found the same excitement with DJing.

"I've been playing basketball since I was 13," O'Neal said. "If it's a crowd of 100 people or a crowd of 100,000, it's the same thing if you're putting on a show. In high school, the gym would be packed with 300 people. In the NBA and the championships, you have parades, but then it's all gone, and you need it back.

"I went to 'Tomorrowland' and saw Tiesto with 100,000 people out there. I got that feeling back. I thought, 'I've been DJing since '88, let me try.' I was in the celebrity DJ box and had to prove myself."

Watching Tiesto perform in front of 100,000 made Shaq feel like he was back in an NBA arena. This time, a different expertise was needed, but he was still willing to try it. O'Neal has proven himself to be one of the greatest basketball players ever, and so far, he's also established he's an exciting DJ.

Moreover, O'Neal recently collaborated with rapper GAWNE on the song "Chaos."

"I walked fire already," O'Neal raps. "It put the flame to me. Put me higher than anybody could aim to be. You'll never be the same as me."

With an upcoming DJ set at the TikTok concert and a new rap collaboration, there's no stopping Shaquille O'Neal.