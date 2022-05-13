“All these bums, how much money they make and they talking about ‘oh my back hurt’” - Shaquille O'Neal throws major shade at Ben Simmons, says you can’t question legends making money

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most outspoken former NBA players in the media. During a recent podcast, he threw shade at Ben Simmons while praising Tom Brady and LeBron James.

With the massive contract that Tom Brady received from FOX to make him the highest-paid former professional athlete in sports broadcasting, many have been critical of the NFL legend for the money he is receiving for the job.

Shaquille O'Neal is not one of those people. The NBA legend praised Brady for the money he is getting from FOX. He believes people can't say anything about the massive contract, given the quarterback's status in history.

He congratulated Brady and dismissed the criticism during a recent segment on "The Big Podcast with Shaq," stating:

"And guess what? I was sitting next to him. It's a gorgeous face. Congratulations to Tom and his family, and that's big. Listen, in sports in the game, certain people, when they get certain money, you can't say nothing."

Shaq also had high praise for the quarterback's looks during a recent segment on Inside the NBA. He doubled-down on Brady being gorgeous.

While Shaquille O'Neal had plenty of praise for NFL legend Tom Brady, he did have some criticism for current athletes, including some shade for Ben Simmons.

Shaquille O'Neal praises LeBron James and takes shot at Ben Simmons and other athletes after congratulating Tom Brady

Shaq criticized Ben Simmons for his back problems while praising legendary athletes.

After congratulating Tom Brady for securing the deal with FOX, Shaquille O'Neal took time to praise another legendary athlete in LeBron James. He threw shade at Ben Simmons and his back surgery. O'Neal said:

"LeBron, like always get the money, okay, but when you start to question, it is all these bums, how much money they make and they talking about oh my back hurt, and I need to have back surgery. That's when you start to question people's money, but can't ever question the great Tom Brady."

The Ben Simmons back issue has been a topic of discussion for several weeks and Shaq has never had a problem voicing his opinion on the matter.

Shaq has gone as far as to tell Simmons to reach out to him if the young star has a problem with him or the comments that he has made.

While the shade thrown at Simmons may have been unnecessary, O'Neal's point does have validity. Top-level, legendary athletes being paid their perceived value has been the case for the past few decades.

Several athletes have made millions upon millions of dollars because of their fame and brand deals. Tom Brady is capitalizing on his FOX deal, so legends making money is to be expected.

