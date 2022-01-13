Shaquille O'Neal shares heartwarming picture of Kobe Bryant watching soccer game in Italy with his father

Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant formed one of the most dominating tandems the NBA has ever seen. They were superb teammates who became fierce rivals and eventually legends of the game. The LA Lakers icons also shared a bond that lasted far beyond their playing careers.

O’Neal shared a post on his Instagram account showing an extremely out-of-the-ordinary picture of Bryant and his father, Joe Bryant, watching a soccer match in Italy. The photo shows the father and son garbed in winter clothes and braving the biting cold to enjoy the sport the Italians are supremely passionate about.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(via

A young Kobe Bryant and his father watching a football match in Italy(via @Lega_B A young Kobe Bryant and his father watching a football match in Italy ❤️(via @Lega_B) https://t.co/K5I6Iggng9

By now, Bryant’s well-chronicled history is a story most basketball fans know. "The Black Mamba" moved in with his father when he was still 6 while the elder Bryant continued his basketball career in the Old Country.

From ages 6 through 13, Bryant immersed himself thoroughly in Italian culture and soccer and eventually spoke fluent Italian. His athletic gifts also allowed him to play the “beautiful game” that ultimately ended with Bryant playing for the local youth team, Cantine Riunite.

In a 2006 interview with Luis Arroyave of the Chicago Tribune, the Hall of Famer stressed that he wasn't extraordinary at soccer. While he started as a goalie, he was then asked to play midfield as he became better with ball control, dribbling and passing.

He only became maniacal in his pursuit of basketball when he returned to his native country. However, those early childhood days of playing European football certainly helped with his footwork. O'Neal, in his days as a teammate and as an opponent, was greatly impressed with Bryant’s technical display on the basketball court.

Bryant’s ability to manipulate a defense came from not only sheer athleticism and jump shots. It also had its subtle influence from the basic, yet often difficult way of moving the feet. Some of the most technically-gifted players like Hakeem Olajuwon, Joel Embiid and Steve Nash brought their soccer lessons to the basketball court.

Tramel Raggs @Raggs_No_Riches Sixers F Joel Embiid on how Kobe Bryant influenced his switch from soccer to basketball.



"I started playing basketball because of him." Sixers F Joel Embiid on how Kobe Bryant influenced his switch from soccer to basketball."I started playing basketball because of him." https://t.co/6AJIOY6tzN

Shaquille O'Neal is no longer a part owner of the Sacramento Kings

Shaquille O'Neal is no longer a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings. [Photo: A Royal Pain]

In 2013, Shaquille O’Neal acquired shares of the Sacramento Kings franchise. While he was a part-owner of the Kings, he was still universally associated with the LA Lakers. He announced Wednesday on Twitter that he would sell his stake with the Kings.

The move comes in accordance with NBA rules, necessary for O'Neal to pursue interest in a sports gambling venture.

