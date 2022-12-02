Shaquille O'Neal & his son recently joined the list of father-son duos in the NBA, and they are calling out another. The LA Lakers legend feels him and Shareef O'Neal have what it takes to beat another Hall of Famer and his son.

Following a brief stint in college, Shareef O'Neal now finds himself in the G-League. He played for the Lakers' Summer League squad in the offseason, but then went on to sign a deal with G-League Ignite. The team is comprised of young prospects and former NBA veterans who serve as mentors.

Shareef, 22, is a six-foot-ten forward. He's appeared in eight games for Ignite this season, and is averaging 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks.

During a recent episode of his "The Big Podcast," Shaquille O'Neal & his son called out Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. Both Hall of Famers are willing to wager big money on a game of 2-on-2 with them and their sons.

"I'll match him, me and Shareef will play against him and his son. And the winner take that 666. I will match it, me and Shareef will play Scottie and son, that's the best out of seven games. And the winner take that 666,000. but I'm gonna need about seven months."

Can Shaquille O'Neal & his son take down Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr.?

Shaquille O'Neal and his son appear extremely confident heading into this matchup, and rightfully so. There are many factors that would lean towards them being the favorites if a matchup like this ever took place.

The first thing in favor of Shaquille O'Neal & his son is age. Shaq is seven years younger than Scottie Pippen, while both their sons are the same age. Scotty Pippen Jr., similar to Shareef O'Neal, is also in the G-League. He currently plays for the South Bay Lakers and is averaging 24.6 points and 4.8 assists.

Another advantage Shaquille O'Neal & his son have is size. Even though his playing days are over, Shaq has still kept himself in great shape. Also, Shareef O'Neal is nine inches taller than Scotty Pippen Jr.

Given that they are both two of the top 75 players in history, it's not shocking to see Shaq and Scottie have so much faith in them and and their sons. However, this might be a matchup the Chicago Bulls legend should consider stepping away from.

