Shaquille O'Neal spills his 2 wishes on hoping to meet Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII: "Shake her hand & take a picture"

Shaquille O’Neal is the latest to catch some of the Taylor Swift fever. The big man is in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl 58 as he is hosting his multiple parties. However, "The Big Diesel" has some ulterior motives other than promotion and football. He wants to meet pop star Taylor Swift while he is at the big game.

Swift is flying in for the Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. O’Neal hopes he crosses paths with the megastar somewhere in Las Vegas surrounding the game's festivities.

Not only does he want to meet the fellow pop culture icon, but it appears O’Neal may be a full-blown Swiftie. During his annual "Shaq’s Fun House" Super Bowl party, the NBA legend praised Swift for her cultural impact and artistry.

He told Page Six he would “love” to meet Swift and thinks the Super Bowl could be the perfect setting.

“If I see Taylor Swift and get to shake her hand, take a picture, I’ll be good,” O’Neal said.

However, O’Neal also admitted he was unsure if he had already met Swift. The big man said he had to Google to double-check that the two were never photographed forever. The seven-footer has been taking pictures with fans for decades, so he gets a pass. After his research, he is sure the two have never crossed paths.

“She’s a fabulous person. I’m happy for her. I’m proud of her. She’s done a lot. She’s definitely a cultural icon,” O’Neal said. “I just want to shake the hand of greatness.”

O’Neal will be at the game, and his bankroll will afford him a luxury suite. He hopes he ends up in the one next to the most-talked-about celebrity of the year. Swift will likely have her own suite at the Super Bowl.

TMZ reported that Travis Kelce had already purchased a suite for his family and Swift to take in the big game. Both of the stars’ families will also reportedly be in attendance.

Shaquille O’Neal throws down at his annual Super Bowl party

Shaquille O’Neal, aka the Diesel, has been enjoying the big game festivities in Las Vegas this week. He hosted his Shaq’s Fun House party on Friday night at XS in the Wynn Las Vegas.

Legendary rapper Lil Wayne headlined the show. O’Neal himself also put down a bumping DJ set under his moniker "DJ Diesel." The NBA analyst has headlined festivals with his electronic music in post-retirement.

Ultra-popular DJ Diplo also performed a set at the party. DJ Irie acted as the warm-up act.

Before the party, O’Neal also discussed his former teammate Kobe Bryant after the new statue of the late NBA star was unveiled in LA this week. O’Neal told reporters on the red carpet for the party that the statue reveal event made him emotional, and he wished Bryant could have been there to see it.

