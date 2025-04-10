Shaquille O'Neal squashes beef with Dwight Howard to grant new Hall of Famer's request

Shaquille O'Neal has finally decided to end his beef with former Lakers star Dwight Howard after it was announced that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

O'Neal and Howard have been in a long-running beef with each other, which started with the "Superman" nickname. However, on the latest episode of "The Big Podcast," the four-time NBA champion put an end to it.

O'Neal's co-host, Adam Lefkoe, revealed the 2025 Naismith Hall of Fame inductees to the Lakers legend. Lefkoe also said that Howard asked O'Neal to walk him out during his induction and he gladly accepted the offer.

"That's awesome, I'll do it," O'Neal said on Thursday. "I'll do it. I'll be there. That's my guy."

Howard also requested Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Kevin Garnett to accompany him during his walk to the stage. However, none of them have responded to him yet.

"I want KG, Shaq, and Kareem to walk me out 🙏🏾 #hof," Howard tweeted on Friday.

Howard had an illustrious NBA career and remains the only player in league history to win three consecutive DPOY awards.

Dwight Howard responds to Shaquille O'Neal ending the beef and accepting his offer

No one would have thought that after beefing online, Shaquille O'Neal would walk Dwight Howard out to his Hall of Fame induction. After the four-time NBA champion set aside their issues and accepted Howard's offer, the former Lakers star extended his gratitude to O'Neal.

"Shaq appreciate you man it will be an honor to have you KG, DROD , Hakeem and Kareem walk me into the Basketball Heavens #hof," Howard tweeted on Thursday.

O'Neal and Howard have spent almost a decade being involved in an argument to determine who the real "Superman" of the NBA is. The beef saw intense comments from them, with Howard once talking about throwing hands to settle it.

However, O'Neal setting aside their differences goes to show that at the end of the day, they both love the game and are supportive of their fellow athletes.

