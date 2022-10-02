"Let me tell you something, I'm scared of Big Man JB, Shaq O'Neal is scared of Big Man JB!"- Shaquille O'Neal expresses interest in partnering with ex-Amazon owner for contested ownership of Suns

Could NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal purchase the Phoenix Suns? Shaq seems to be changing his tune. Initially, O'Neal stated that he had no plans to buy the team after owner Robert Sarver announced his intent to sell the Suns and the Mercury. At the time, he stated that with big-name contenders like Jeff Bezos in the running to purchase the team, he wasn't interested.

Now, Shaquille O'Neal seems to have other plans. With Bezos as a leading contender to purchase the team, Shaquille O'Neal is now interested in taking an ownership stake. In a recent interview with TMZ, O'Neal was asked about the situation. Although there has been no communication between him and Bezos, he is interested in talking to the mogul about the opportunity.

"Let me tell you something, I'm scared of Big Man JB. Shaq O'Neal is scared of Big Man JB! Nobody on this planet can compete with Big Man JB, and I'm not going to go up against Big Man JB. Because you know what? I just ordered 50 things off Amazon today. Big Man JB got that money coming in!"

There's been no confirmation of Bezos' interest in acquiring the Phoenix Suns. However, a recent report included the Amazon owner in a list of potential buyers.

Jeff Bezos, Shaquille O'Neal, Robert Iger and other potential owners for the Phoenix Suns

Jeff Bezos - Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Bezos is one of several high-net-worth business owners who could purchase the Suns. In addition to the Amazon owner, former Disney CEO Robert Iger is among the favorites to acquire the team.

Even though it's a bit of a long shot, Elon Musk's name has also been thrown into the mix. Musk has not commented on the situation.

The announcement of the franchise going for sale follows the report revealing racist and misogynistic comments. Despite initially having no plans to sell the team, Sarver changed his tune. He said he would sell both the Suns and the Mercury. A potential sale could take weeks or months.

The Phoenix Suns are on a mission to reach the NBA Finals. The Suns came up short of reaching the Western Conference finals last season. The Phoenix Mercury are still reeling from a disappointing first-round loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Playoffs.

