Shaquille O'Neal surprises his mom with $20,000 stage-side seat for John Legend & Jennifer Hudson concert at fundraiser

Following an impressive 20-season NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal is regarded as one of the all-time great centers in league history. Even with his accomplishments and how well he has adjusted to post-NBA life, O'Neal has ensured that he has not forgotten about his mother.

According to a People article by Mark Gray, the Lakers legend hosted his third annual fundraiser, "The Event," on Saturday to raise funds for his foundation. At the event, O'Neal also spent $20,000 for his mother, Lucille O'Neal, to get a stage-side seat for a concert that included John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Dan+Shay and Anderson Paak.

Even with the presence of the artists and celebrities at the event, Shaquille O'Neal made sure that his mother would receive some of the spotlight as well.

Shaquille O'Neal celebrates third annual fundraising gala

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation held its third annual fundraising gala with the NBA legend as the host of the night. "The Event" involved a live auction of unique items for guests to bid on.

Additionally, the foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Club Communities in Schools in Las Vegas and Atlanta with the goal of helping out underserved youths. The partnership began in 2019 as Shaquille O'Neal celebrated the fundraiser and expressed his gratitude to the performers and the guests.

"We raised the bar last year, and 'The Third Event' promises to do the same," O'Neal said. "I'm so grateful to our entertainers who are once again donating their time. I know they will create a night of incredible music and comedy in a true testament to the power of unity to make a difference in kids' lives."

"I'm also excited to see familiar faces and new supporters alike," O'Neal added, "joining hands in the spirit of compassion to give back to the community. Let's make this another night to remember!"

In the event, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal also bid $50,000 on a vacation trip to Bora Bora. While the vacation is exciting, the money donated to his foundation will be more than enough to bring happiness to the underprivileged youths.

From the People article by Mark Gray, the final amount raised in this year's fundraising gala has yet to be officially released. Be that as it may, back in 2021, the foundation raised $2.9 million for underserved youths. Meanwhile, $3.15 million was raised in the 2022 fundraising gala.