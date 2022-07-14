“If you say something about me, I’m coming out with a mix tape on your a**” - Shaquille O’Neal on his Twitter back and forth with Kevin Durant, says he doesn’t ‘do beef’

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most dominant players in NBA history. However, he is also known for being quite sensitive as he sometimes gets into petty fights and arguments. One of his latest petty arguments was with Kevin Durant.

Like Shaq, Durant is a fantastic player, but he sometimes gets too sensitive. The Brooklyn Nets superstar mostly uses Twitter to share his thoughts and one of his most recent tweets was about Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal responded to Durant, but he claims that he doesn't do beef. Instead, he does mixtapes!

"I don't do beefs, I do mixtapes. If you say something about me I'm coming out with a mix tape on your a**," Shaquille O'Neal said. "I don't do beefs, I do mixtapes. DJ Diesel."

DJ Diesel is well known for his skills and he's recently been having a lot of fun on his tours, from Buffalo to Ibiza.

Shaquille O'Neal has no beef with Kevin Durant

O'Neal is one of the best centers to ever play in the NBA. He's a Hall of Famer who won four championships during his career, along with many other incredible accolades.

Unfortunately, he sometimes criticizes other centers way too much. He's been known to criticize Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee in the past, but his most recent target has been Rudy Gobert.

Gobert recently signed a five-year maximum contract worth more than $200 million, and that is what Shaquille O'Neal talked about on his podcast. Kevin Durant, of course, had something to say.

O'Neal didn't let it end there as he tweeted Durant back, saying:

"I know I'm hillarious, and I'm not a billionaire, I'm actually broke, but will always speak facts. Thank you saying I'm funny, means a lot."

Kevin Durant is wrong since Shaquille O'Neal definitely isn't a billionaire. However, he isn't broke either as he's invested in numerous businesses. Aside from being a Hall of Famer, Shaq is also one of the most successful businessmen.

Despite a brief argument on Twitter, O'Neal claimed he had no beef with Durant. However, it won't be surprising if he does drop a mixtape soon!

Durant might stay in Brooklyn

Kevin Durant recently requested a trade as he wants to leave the Brooklyn Nets. However, he may stay on the team for next season. The superstar has four more years left on his contract, so leaving Brooklyn would be a huge blow.

However, there are reports that the Nets are considering keeping both Durant and Kyrie Irving on the team if they don't get a suitable trade package for them.

