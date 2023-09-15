Shaquille O'Neal unveils All-Time scoring list with surprising snub for LeBron James at the top spot

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most dominant big men in NBA history, but had one major flaw. While joking about his weakness, the Hall of Fame center shared a shocking graphic on his social media. The picture he posted was an all-time scoring list that did not have LeBron James in the top spot.

Last season, LeBron broke a record many thought was unbreakable when he passed Kareem-Abdul Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. In his 20th season, the LA Lakers star cemented himself as the highest scoring playing in NBA history.

A little bit lower down the all-time list is Shaquille O'Neal. He would have finished higher if it had not been for his poor free-throw shooting. During his 19-year career, the former MVP shot just 52.7% from the line.

Shaq recently posted a picture on his Instagram, stating he'd be higher all-time if he would have made more free-throws. In a shocking turn of events, LeBron James was not in the No. 1 spot. Instead, it was former international star Oscar Scmidt.

Who is the player from Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram post?

The reason Oscar Schmidt is in Shaquille O'Neal's social media post is because he is believed to be basketball's true all-time leading scoring. However, he never step foot in the NBA.

Schmidt played professionally in Europe for an outstanding 29 years. Between club and international play, he amassed over 54,000 career points. On top of that, Schmidt is the top scorer in both the Olympics and FIBA World Cup. During one Olympics, he averaged over 42 points per game.

Schmidt was a 6-foot-9 forward who played for countless different teams in Europe. He began playing professionally in 1974 at age 16, and didn't retire until 2003.

Over the years, Schmidt put on an array of big-time scoring performances. One of his best came in a championship game in 1997. At the age of 39, he erupted for 74 points.

While he never step foot in the NBA, Schmidt was drafted in 1984 by the then New Jersey Nets. He reported to training camp, but never signed his contract. Schmidt returned to Europe because he was making more money there and didn't want to lose his ability to play for Brazil's national team.

Tens years after his historic career was over, Schmidt was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2010.