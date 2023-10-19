Shaquille O'Neal can't wait for Jake Paul-Nate Diaz rematch as second fight is announced

Shaquille O'Neal's interest in MMA is well-documented. The former big man has been appreciative of the sport since 1996 and has been an avid follower for over two decades now.

So, it was no surprise that he's one of the many eagerly anticipating the rematch between stalwarts Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. The duo are set to tussle it out in the octagon after their second fight was announced.

Paul and Diaz will square off for the second time on Dec. 15. Diaz took to Instagram and X (formerly called Twitter) to post a promotional poster advertising the fight.

O'Neal was one of the excited fans keen to see the showdown as he shared an Instagram story. Here's the screenshot of his story:

Shaquille O'Neal couldn't wait for the rematch between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz (@shaquilleoneal/Instagram)

Both Diaz and Paul have been inactive after their August bout, where Paul won by unanimous decision.

The boxer, who's 7-1, announced that he would return to fight on Dec. 15 but did not name his opponent. Now, with the fight all set, it shouldn't be a surprise if Shaquille O'Neal is on the sidelines watching the revenge bout.

Shaquille O'Neal once explained what made MMA one of the toughest sports

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the top centers in NBA history, winning three titles with the LA Lakers and one Miami Heat.

However, after spending years in the league known for its physicality, he still called MMA as the hardest sport and attributed it to helping him win championships. About the toughness it builds, the four-time NBA champion explained why MMA is not everyone's cup of tea.

"MMA is the hardest sport because you work on every muscle. Sometimes in football we can go, boom ... aahh, boom boom boom ... aahh, that's what I'm saying, you get a break.

"In MMA, 3 to 5 minutes, you don't get no break. So try not getting a break and then somebody choking and hitting you, that was the hardest sport.

The former big has also trained in the sport. His documentary 'Shaq' captures his interest and passion for the sport and how he religiously put in the work to find success in basketball.

While Shaquille O'Neal's mixed martial arts ability is impressive, modern-day centers could take a leaf out of his book and see whether a sport as physically taxing as MMA could help elevate their game to another level.